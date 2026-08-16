A difficult ministerial: Strategic implications from WTO MC14

The 14th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC14), held in Cameroon in 2026, unfolded against a backdrop of institutional challenges, including a weakened dispute resolution system and ongoing stalemate in multilateral negotiations, as well as divisions over plurilateral initiatives. Although expectations were limited, the conference retained symbolic significance by reaffirming the WTO’s emphasis on development and inclusivity. Key discussions addressed fisheries subsidies, investment facilitation, digital trade, agriculture, development priorities, and the broader agenda of WTO reform. This policy brief presents a clear overview of the principal areas of disagreement among member States and examines India’s approach on these issues.

International Relations

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MC14 2026, took place amid deep institutional strains, including a defunct dispute settlement system, an impasse in multilateral negotiations, and sharp disagreement on the merits of plurilateral alternatives. This Policy Brief provides a non-technical description of the main points of division among countries. It also describes and evaluates India’s stance on each issue. Discussions covered key areas including fisheries subsidies, investment facilitation, ecommerce, agriculture, development issues, and WTO reform. Substantive progress was limited. A fisheries subsidies agreement entered into force, but negotiations on broader disciplines remain unresolved. The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement exposed sharp divisions, with India blocking its incorporation into the WTO framework, triggering debate on the legitimacy of plurilateral approaches.

E-commerce negotiations saw a major setback as consensus could not be reached on extending the longstanding moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, leading to its lapse for the first time since 1998. Agriculture negotiations remained deadlocked, particularly on public stockholding and subsidy reforms, reflecting enduring North-South tensions.

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This paper is authored by Rajesh Aggarwal, Shekhar Aiyar, Arpita Mukherjee, Nisha Taneja, ICRIER, New Delhi.

(The views expressed are personal)