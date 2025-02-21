India-Indonesia: Improve tourism and people linkages

Being two of the largest democracies in the world, people-to-people (P2P) ties form a significant aspect of the India-Indonesia relationship. India’s P2P linkages with Indonesia—and Southeast Asia, in general—date back to pre-historic times. The movement of traders, merchants, scholars, religious leaders, and migrants from India to Indonesia has historically shaped their interactions. The cultural and civilisational influence was so profound that French scholar George Coedes referred to it as the "Indianisation of Southeast Asia." President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto during the 'At-Home' reception on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI)

Shared cultural and civilisational linkages continue to be a crucial foundation for P2P ties between India and Indonesia. Hinduism, Buddhism, and later Islam spread from India to the Indonesian archipelago. The temples at Bali, Borobudur, and Prambanan signify India’s historical presence and architectural influence. The shared heritage of Ramayana and Mahabharata continue to shape Indonesia’s folk art, culture, and dramatic performances.

Recognising these connections, India has sought to reinforce them through diplomatic and cultural initiatives. In 2015, the minister of state for external affairs, Gen. VK Singh, emphasised the need to leverage Hindu and Buddhist ties to foster deeper contacts between the people of both nations. India has also collaborated with Indonesia on cultural festivals, exhibitions, and heritage conservation projects. During the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s India visit as the Republic Day Guest in January 2025, the two sides agreed that India will help restore Prambanan temple in Indonesia.

Tourism represents one of the most promising avenues to enhance P2P engagement. The number of Indian tourists visiting Indonesia has surged in recent years, making India the fifth-largest source of international visitors to the country. Bali, in particular, has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian travellers, especially for destination weddings, honeymoons, and business conferences.

In 2024, Indonesia set a target of welcoming over 670,000 Indian tourists. As of July 2024, 417,703 Indian tourists had visited Indonesia, accounting for 62.64% of this target. The Indonesian government has intensified promotional efforts, including the Tourism Sales Mission, organised in September 2024 in collaboration with Bali's Bandung regency government. Roadshows across Indian cities have further boosted awareness about Indonesia’s tourism appeal.

Improved air connectivity has been a key driver of this growth. New direct flights between major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Jakarta, Bali, and Medan have simplified travel, making Indonesia more accessible to Indian tourists. Moreover, digital visa facilitation and specialised marketing campaigns targeting young travellers, luxury tourists, and business delegates have contributed to this trend.

Higher education remains an area with untapped potential. India has taken steps to strengthen educational ties, including the establishment of a Vocational Training Centre in Aceh and a planned centre in Papua. Additionally, during Indian Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh’s visit to Indonesia in 2013, both countries agreed to institutionalise university-to-university collaborations, enabling faculty exchange, teacher training, and dual-degree programmes under the Joint Working Group on Education.

However, despite India’s expertise in IT, management, and accounting, the number of Indonesian students studying in India remains minimal, with fewer than 300 enrollments. Former Indonesian ambassador to India, Sidharto R Suryodipuro, has expressed concern about this lack of student exchange.

Efforts to address this gap have gained momentum. In November 2024, during the G20 Summit in Brazil, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto sought Indian PM Narendra Modi’s support in strengthening Indonesia’s health care system. The initiative includes increasing the presence of Indian medical professionals in Indonesia and expanding scholarships for Indonesian students pursuing medical and technical degrees in India.

The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) and Indian EdTech firm RISE organised a conference in Yogyakarta in March 2023, focusing on research collaboration, technology transfer, and student exchange. These efforts align with Indonesia’s broader goal of enhancing the skill sets of its young workforce and integrating more closely with India’s rapidly expanding higher education sector.

Beyond tourism and education, migration of professionals plays an increasingly important role in India-Indonesia relations. Indonesian companies, particularly in IT, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure, are hiring Indian professionals due to their expertise in these fields. Indian business consultants, engineers, and academics are also contributing to Indonesia’s growing economy.

India and Indonesia have also expanded cooperation in digital economy initiatives. Indian IT firms, including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, have set up operations in Indonesia, creating new opportunities for Indian professionals. Indonesia’s burgeoning startup ecosystem has also attracted Indian entrepreneurs and investors, strengthening business-to-business (B2B) and P2P engagements.

The deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Indonesia provide a strong foundation for P2P engagement. While tourism has flourished, educational exchanges and migration of professionals offer immense untapped potential. Both governments need to intensify their efforts by expanding direct flights, increasing scholarship opportunities, and fostering industry-academia collaboration. Strengthening P2P ties will not only enhance mutual understanding but also contribute to broader strategic cooperation between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

This article is authored by Rahul Mishra, senior research fellow, German-Southeast Asian Center of Excellence for Public Policy and Good Governance, Thammasat University, Thailand, and associate professor at the Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Prisie L Patnayak, doctoral candidate, Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.