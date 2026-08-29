India’s next strategic frontier is the Indian Ocean

When an Indian seafarer leaves Kochi, Mumbai or Visakhapatnam aboard a merchant vessel, he carries far more than cargo across the ocean. He carries a small part of India’s economic security. When a fisherman pushes his boat into the Arabian Sea, when a container ship enters an Indian port, or when a tanker brings energy from the Gulf, the vastness of the Indian Ocean becomes part of an ordinary Indian life. Yet our national-security imagination has traditionally looked elsewhere—to the Himalayas, the Line of Actual Control and the land borders with Pakistan and China. That is no longer enough. For an India aspiring to become a developed economy and a leading global power, the Indian Ocean is not the space beyond the frontier. It is the frontier itself.

Indian Ocean

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The urgency of this shift has been demonstrated by events far beyond India’s shores. The turmoil around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has shown how quickly instability at a maritime chokepoint can disrupt energy supplies, shipping routes, insurance costs and global trade. A conflict in West Asia can eventually affect an Indian household through the price of fuel; a disrupted shipping lane can raise the cost of goods; a threatened vessel can put the life of an Indian seafarer at risk. Maritime security therefore cannot remain an issue discussed principally by admirals and strategic analysts. For a country whose economic rise depends on the uninterrupted movement of energy and commerce, the security of the sea is inseparable from the security of the citizen.

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{{^usCountry}} India has begun to recognise this reality. Its SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region—and the more expansive MAHASAGAR approach reflect a welcome understanding that India’s maritime role must encompass security, development, connectivity, humanitarian assistance and regional partnerships. The Indian Navy’s IOS SAGAR initiative has brought personnel from Indian Ocean countries together for training and operational engagement, reinforcing India’s effort to build maritime cooperation rather than merely project naval strength. (pib.gov.in) These initiatives matter because India’s influence in the Indian Ocean cannot be measured only by the number of ships in its fleet. The real measure of leadership is whether India’s neighbours feel safer, more connected and more capable because India is present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has begun to recognise this reality. Its SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region—and the more expansive MAHASAGAR approach reflect a welcome understanding that India’s maritime role must encompass security, development, connectivity, humanitarian assistance and regional partnerships. The Indian Navy’s IOS SAGAR initiative has brought personnel from Indian Ocean countries together for training and operational engagement, reinforcing India’s effort to build maritime cooperation rather than merely project naval strength. (pib.gov.in) These initiatives matter because India’s influence in the Indian Ocean cannot be measured only by the number of ships in its fleet. The real measure of leadership is whether India’s neighbours feel safer, more connected and more capable because India is present. {{/usCountry}}

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That distinction is particularly important in dealing with China. Beijing’s expanding naval presence, port investments and strategic partnerships across the Indian Ocean deserve close attention. But India should resist the temptation to define its entire maritime strategy as a response to China. Doing so would allow Beijing to set the agenda for India’s rise. India needs a larger ambition: not simply to prevent another power from dominating the Indian Ocean, but to become the region’s most trusted security provider, development partner and first responder. India should not seek to become a smaller version of another great power. It should offer the Indian Ocean a distinctly Indian model of leadership—strong enough to deter, generous enough to assist and confident enough not to dominate.

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That will require a substantial strengthening of India’s maritime foundations. A powerful navy is indispensable, but naval strength alone cannot make a maritime power. India needs a larger and more competitive merchant fleet, modern ports, secure logistics networks, maritime-domain awareness, stronger coastal infrastructure and resilient supply chains. The government’s decision to encourage the expansion of the Indian-flagged fleet is therefore strategically significant. A country that wants to shape global trade cannot remain excessively dependent on foreign vessels to carry its own goods. A blue-water navy without a strong maritime economy would be like building a fortress around a house whose lifelines remain outside its control.

India must also understand that its island neighbours are not merely pieces on a geopolitical chessboard. Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and other Indian Ocean states have their own political aspirations, economic anxieties and developmental needs. If India wants durable influence, it must offer something more valuable than strategic calculations. Disaster relief, healthcare, coastal surveillance, fisheries cooperation, climate resilience, education, infrastructure and maritime training may appear modest beside aircraft carriers and submarines, but they create an asset that military hardware cannot manufacture: trust. When a cyclone strikes or a maritime emergency unfolds, the country that arrives first and stays longest earns influence in a way no communiqué can achieve. For India, good-neighbourliness should not be a soft adjunct to maritime strategy; it should be one of its principal instruments.

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The human dimension of this strategy deserves equal attention. India’s maritime economy supports millions of livelihoods, directly and indirectly. Indian seafarers routinely work in waters that have become increasingly vulnerable to piracy, conflict and geopolitical confrontation. They rarely appear in strategic discussions until something goes wrong. Yet behind every merchant vessel is a family waiting for someone to return home. Behind every container are workers whose livelihoods depend on predictable trade. Behind every secure port are communities whose prosperity depends on the sea. Maritime power should ultimately be measured not only by how effectively a nation can project force, but by how effectively it can protect the people whose lives depend upon the ocean.

The Indian Ocean is also becoming central to the new contest over economic power. Energy routes, undersea cables, critical minerals, ports, fisheries and shipping corridors are acquiring strategic significance. Future competition may not always take the form of open conflict; it may involve control over infrastructure, dependence upon supply chains, access to technology or the ability to disrupt connectivity. India’s maritime strategy must, therefore, extend beyond conventional naval planning. It must bring together defence, commerce, diplomacy, technology, energy and infrastructure. The age in which foreign policy could be separated neatly from economic security is ending.

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India’s geography gives it an advantage that no other major power can simply replicate. It sits at the centre of the Indian Ocean, close to the energy-producing Gulf and astride routes linking Africa, Europe and Asia. Its coastline and island territories provide strategic depth. Its growing economy gives it increasing weight. Its civilisational connections with the shores of the Indian Ocean provide a reservoir of familiarity and goodwill. But none of these advantages is automatic. Geography can become power only when a country possesses the capability and confidence to translate it into strategy.

That is the opportunity before India. The objective should not be to turn the Indian Ocean into an arena of permanent great-power confrontation. It should be to make it a region in which freedom of navigation is protected, smaller countries retain strategic choices, commerce can move securely and development is not held hostage to geopolitical rivalry. India has the capacity to become the principal anchor of such an order—but leadership will require more than declarations. It will require sustained investment, strategic patience and the willingness to assume responsibilities proportionate to India’s growing power.

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The Indian Ocean is therefore more than a strategic theatre. It is where India’s geography meets its ambition. The country that once looked to the ocean primarily as a boundary must now learn to see it as a bridge—to energy, trade, security, influence and the wider world.

India’s next strategic frontier is not another line on a map. It is the vast expanse of water through which its future will increasingly travel. If India wants to shape the world beyond its borders, it must first become indispensable to the security and prosperity of the waters that connect it to that world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Debika Dutta, author and columnist, Mangaldai, Assam.