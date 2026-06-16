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Nepal’s new generation looks south for jobs, growth

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, columnist and commentator, Kathmandu.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 10:19 am IST
By Brabim Karki
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Recent back-to-back visits to New Delhi from Nepal’s Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane and Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal marked a reset in bilateral ties after elections in the Himalayan nation. Lamichhane received a warm welcome in New Delhi which also shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian government wants to work with the new government. India also seems to be recalibarating its approach with its neighbourhood including Nepal, with efforts to strengthen its relations with them. These trips by Nepal's senior leaders weren’t just diplomacy as usual. They hinted at a generational handoff in Kathmandu, one that could let both neighbours move past old grievances toward something more practical.

Job

Nepal is a small nation perched between two giants- India and China. Its northern neighbour, China is growing its footprints in Nepal through investments. China has already pumped millions of yuan into infrastructure and hydropower projects in Nepal. These visits by Kathmandu's new leaders suggest that Nepal is looking south for partnership, focused on jobs, economy, trade, and connectivity and they want results over rhetoric. If India plays this right, we could see real economic gains on both sides of the borders.

Nepal and India share long historical, social, cultural and economic relations. Nepal shares a largely open border of more than 1,750km with five Indian states; Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar and West Bengal. However, the relationship has also faced strains due to border disputes, disagreements and competing strategic interests. Nepal and India have a longstanding dispute over the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura regions, which both nations claim. India-Nepal border disputes trace back to the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli Sugauli Treaty signed between British India and Nepal after the Anglo-Nepal War. As both neighbours use different interpretations of the treaty, the border disputes remain unsolved even today.

These partnerships and understandings are beneficial for both neighbours. India should remain Nepal's equal partner as some see it as a big brother. Both nations also should accelerate and explore partnership on energy, especially hydropower development, education, health, capacity-building, digital, culture and sports. India should fast track projects that are undergoing in Nepal so that people can quickly see the results. New Delhi can also support capacity-building that aligns with Nepal’s priorities such as skills training, tourism infrastructure, and agricultural value chains.

New Delhi should engage with the government and parties and keep doors open for constructive dialogues to solve the disputed border issues and other misunderstandings. The goal should be a stable, prosperous Nepal that sees its future tied more to opportunities in India.

A new generation in Nepal is signalling it wants to build rather than bargain. By focusing on jobs, energy, and connectivity, both neighbours can turn a historically complicated relationship into a quietly productive one.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, columnist and commentator, Kathmandu.

 
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