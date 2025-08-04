Trump's tariffs: Economic pressure and strategic realignment in South Asia

President Donald Trump's July 30, 2025, announcement imposing a sweeping 25% tariff on all Indian imports, effective August 1, represents far more than a trade dispute between the world's two largest electoral democracies. Coupled with unspecified penalties targeting India's continued naval and energy purchases from Russia, this move signals a fundamental shift in US strategy toward South Asia—one that transforms economic policy into geopolitical leverage while simultaneously elevating Pakistan as Washington's preferred regional partner. The tariffs, justified by Trump's criticism of India's trade barriers and among the highest in the world tariff rates, upend months of negotiations aimed at expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and expose the fragility of strategic partnerships when economic interests and foreign policy autonomy collide. Donald Trump (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

The announcement comes at a time when US-India trade relations had shown promise, with total bilateral goods trade reaching approximately $129 billion in 2024. However, India's substantial goods trade surplus of $45.7 billion—exporting $87 billion while importing only $42 billion—became a focal point of Trump's transactional approach to international relations. More significantly, the linkage of trade penalties to India's strategic choices regarding Russia reflects a broader Liberty Day tariff mandate that uses economic coercion to enforce geopolitical alignment, marking a dangerous precedent where sovereign foreign policy decisions invite direct economic retaliation.

The economic implications of Trump's tariff regime are significant for both nations. Approximately 87% of India's exports to the US, worth around $66 billion, face exposure to the new tariff structure, potentially eroding more than $7 billion in annual export value. Key vulnerable sectors include pharmaceuticals—which supply nearly half of the US's generic drugs—textiles, gems and jewellery, leather products, and automotive components. These industries collectively sustain millions of jobs across India's rural and semi-urban economies, making the tariffs not just an economic challenge but a social and political crisis for New Delhi.

Markets have already registered deep concern over the disrupted trade flows and regulatory unpredictability. India's currency has slid past ₹87 to the dollar, marking its lowest point in months, while foreign portfolio investors withdrew nearly $700 million from equities and $66 million from bonds in recent sessions. Export-oriented share indices have sagged, and forward currency contracts now price in higher risk premiums, signaling investor anxiety about the sustainability of India's export-driven growth model.

Despite these immediate challenges, Indian officials maintain cautious optimism that a limited deal could emerge by the third quarter of 2025, viewing the tariff threat as a bargaining chip rather than a permanent rupture. India has already offered calibrated reductions on select imports, including motorcycles, US spirits, and auto parts, while maintaining core red-line positions on sectors such as agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified crops—areas that directly affect the livelihoods of over 700 million rural citizens. The country's negotiating strategy reflects a delicate balance between economic pragmatism and political necessity, as concessions on key constituencies like farmers and small industrialists remain politically untenable.

The broader economic response reveals India's growing recognition that strategic diversification is no longer optional but essential. Accelerated engagement with the European Union, ASEAN, African and Latin American markets, alongside deeper integration with Quad economies, represents a structural shift away from over-reliance on the US. India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns have taken on renewed urgency as tools for building economic resilience against external coercion, while the Reserve Bank's intervention to stabilise currency markets and government support for vulnerable micro, small and medium enterprises demonstrate the country's commitment to absorbing external shocks without compromising core development priorities.

Perhaps more significant than the economic dimensions is Trump's simultaneous warming of relations with Pakistan, which transforms the tariff announcement from a bilateral trade dispute into a broader recalibration of US South Asia strategy. The extraordinary elevation of Pakistan as Washington's preferred regional interlocutor—punctuated by Trump's hosting of Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, the first such high-profile visit by a Pakistani military chief in nearly two decades—sends an unmistakable signal about America's shifting priorities in the region. This diplomatic pivot, combined with a landmark US-Pakistan oil development deal announced alongside the India tariffs, reveals the calculated nature of Trump's regional strategy.

Trump's mediation claims following India-Pakistan clashes in May 2025, his public offers to resolve the Kashmir conflict, and his apparent readiness to visit Islamabad before New Delhi represent more than diplomatic theatre—they constitute a fundamental reordering of regional relationships designed to maximise US leverage. Pakistan's military-led government, eager to break years of diplomatic isolation, has proven remarkably willing to serve US interests pragmatically, offering cooperation on counterterrorism, critical minerals extraction, and economic initiatives in exchange for political recognition and economic aid. This transactional partnership suits Trump's dealmaker persona while providing Pakistan with the international legitimacy it has long sought.

The strategic logic behind this pivot reflects several converging factors that favour Pakistan over India in Trump's regional calculus. Pakistan's cooperation enhances Trump's self-promotion as a global peacemaker and potential Nobel Prize contender, while India's independent foreign policy choices—particularly its Moscow ties and BRICS engagement—are viewed as antagonistic to US interests. The US-Pakistan oil deal, with potential implications for regional energy flows, aligns with American efforts to reduce reliance on China and Russia while creating new economic opportunities. Most importantly, Pakistan's readiness to align with US strategic objectives contrasts sharply with India's insistence on strategic autonomy, making Islamabad a more reliable partner for Washington's immediate regional goals.

For India, this geopolitical realignment presents profound challenges that extend far beyond trade relations. The elevation of Pakistan as America's preferred South Asian partner undermines decades of careful diplomatic investment in the US-India strategic partnership and creates new pressures on issues ranging from Kashmir to regional security cooperation. Trump's public embrace of mediation—consistently rejected by India as interference in internal affairs—internationalises disputes that New Delhi has long sought to manage bilaterally, while Pakistan's use of renewed US backing to advance its regional agenda complicates India's broader diplomatic strategy across multiple theatres.

India's response to this multifaceted pressure campaign will define not only its relationship with the US but its broader approach to maintaining strategic autonomy in an increasingly polarised world. The immediate challenge requires activating economic buffers through currency market stabilization, credit guarantees, and export insurance for vulnerable sectors, while recalibrating logistics and contractual timelines. However, the deeper strategic imperative involves reasserting the normative legitimacy of India's development model against attempts to subordinate sovereign policy choices to external economic pressure.

Indian policymakers have correctly identified the tariff episode as indicative of a global transition where economic diplomacy becomes geopolitical leverage, requiring responses that transcend narrow commercial considerations. The country's multi-pronged strategy encompasses immediate damage control, medium-term diversification, and long-term resilience building. Multilateral remedies through WTO dispute mechanisms offer one avenue for challenging arbitrary trade measures, building on India's recent success in contesting US auto tariffs affecting nearly $3 billion in exports. Simultaneously, accelerated integration with alternative markets reduces vulnerability to unilateral American pressure while strengthening India's bargaining position in future negotiations.

The normative dimension of India's response carries particular significance for the broader international system. By resisting political or diplomatic framing that compromises essential development mechanisms, India champions the principle that sovereign nations should not face economic retaliation for independent foreign policy choices. This stance resonates beyond South Asia, as numerous countries grapple with similar pressures to subordinate national interests to great power preferences. India's emphasis on protecting key growth sectors, sustaining agricultural productivity, and maintaining informal employment dynamics reflects not stubborn protectionism but a principled commitment to inclusive development that serves as a model for other emerging economies.

The path forward requires calibrated engagement that remains open to sectoral concessions in exchange for reciprocal access, but only when such arrangements are politically tenable and accompanied by clear rollback mechanisms. Any sustainable agreement must include transparent benchmarks, sunset clauses, and legal frameworks for challenging arbitrary penalties tied to geopolitical behaviour. India's insistence on clarity—that trade measures must not be arbitrary and penalties should be negotiable through established legal frameworks—establishes important precedents for international economic relations in an era of increasing weaponisation of trade policy.

Ultimately, India's response to Trump's economic coercion will signal much more than its bilateral stance with Washington—it will define the country's readiness to uphold development priorities, strategic autonomy, and national dignity in an era where economic pressure masquerades as diplomacy. The test extends beyond immediate economic interests to encompass India's vision of building a $5 trillion economy, enhancing global soft power, and deepening strategic influence in a multipolar world. Success requires not just absorbing external shocks but converting them into opportunities for strengthening domestic resilience, diversifying international partnerships, and demonstrating that principled development models can withstand great power pressure. If India navigates this challenge effectively—negotiating pragmatically, protesting legally, and preparing economically—it may emerge not simply unbowed but strengthened in its global narrative and internal social compact, proving that strategic self-respect and economic prosperity need not be mutually exclusive in an age of geopolitical competition.

This article is authored by Amal Chandra, political analyst and Ashraf Nehal, regional lead, Commonwealth Youth Climate Change Network.