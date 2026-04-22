From campus innovation to community change

There was a time when higher education was viewed primarily as a personal milestone. For many families, earning a university degree represented security, respectability and the promise of stable employment. Its value was often measured by the job it could deliver rather than the wider influence it could have on communities, economies or public life. That understanding has changed dramatically. In the 21st century, universities have become far more than places of instruction. They are now among the most important institutions shaping modern society.

Innovation (Representative file photo)

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The role of universities today stretches well beyond lecture halls and examination rooms. They are centres where ideas are tested, challenged and transformed into practical solutions. Research undertaken on campuses influences health care systems, business practices, public policy, technology and environmental planning. Discoveries made in laboratories often travel far beyond the university gates, improving everyday life in ways many people may never directly associate with higher education.

Innovation has become one of the defining features of modern universities. Across the world, institutions are investing in advanced research facilities, incubators and entrepreneurship centres designed to turn academic knowledge into real-world impact. Students and faculty members increasingly work together on new technologies, medical breakthroughs, sustainable solutions and digital tools that respond to contemporary needs. The start-up culture, once largely separate from academia, is now deeply connected to campus life. Universities are no longer simply preparing students for the labour market; they are helping to create entirely new markets.

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{{^usCountry}} This transformation has also strengthened links between academia and industry. Employers today seek graduates who combine technical knowledge with adaptability, communication and problem-solving skills. In response, universities are redesigning curriculums, expanding internship opportunities and collaborating with businesses to ensure learning reflects changing workplace realities. Such partnerships benefit students, but they also help industries access fresh talent and new ideas. The result is a more dynamic relationship in which education and employment shape one another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This transformation has also strengthened links between academia and industry. Employers today seek graduates who combine technical knowledge with adaptability, communication and problem-solving skills. In response, universities are redesigning curriculums, expanding internship opportunities and collaborating with businesses to ensure learning reflects changing workplace realities. Such partnerships benefit students, but they also help industries access fresh talent and new ideas. The result is a more dynamic relationship in which education and employment shape one another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet the significance of universities cannot be measured by economic contribution alone. Their social role may be even more important. Higher education institutions are increasingly expected to engage directly with the communities around them. Many now run outreach programmes in health, literacy, skills training, rural development and public awareness. Others provide support for local schools, offer expertise to civic bodies or create spaces where community groups can access resources and mentoring. This form of engagement reflects a growing recognition that universities should not exist apart from society, but within it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet the significance of universities cannot be measured by economic contribution alone. Their social role may be even more important. Higher education institutions are increasingly expected to engage directly with the communities around them. Many now run outreach programmes in health, literacy, skills training, rural development and public awareness. Others provide support for local schools, offer expertise to civic bodies or create spaces where community groups can access resources and mentoring. This form of engagement reflects a growing recognition that universities should not exist apart from society, but within it. {{/usCountry}}

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Universities also play a vital role in widening opportunity. Access to higher education has long been unequal, with many capable students excluded by poverty, geography or social disadvantage. Scholarships, inclusion policies and targeted support programmes are helping to change that picture. When first-generation learners and marginalised communities enter higher education, the benefits extend beyond individual success. Families gain greater economic security, aspirations rise and future generations are more likely to pursue learning themselves. Few institutions can match universities in their capacity to drive long-term social mobility.

Another important contribution lies in the kind of citizens universities help to develop. A strong education is not only about professional competence. It is also about learning how to think critically, evaluate evidence and engage respectfully with different viewpoints. On diverse campuses, students encounter people from different regions, cultures, faiths and social backgrounds. These experiences can challenge prejudice and build empathy. Exposure to debate, ethics and public issues encourages graduates to participate more actively in democratic life and civic responsibility.

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The international dimension of higher education has further expanded its influence. Universities increasingly collaborate across borders on research, teaching and innovation. Such partnerships are essential in addressing problems that no nation can solve alone, including climate change, public health crises, food security and the governance of artificial intelligence. Through shared expertise and cross-cultural exchange, universities help build a generation better prepared for an interconnected world.

History offers many examples of how transformative this influence can be. Some of the technologies that define modern life emerged from university research environments. Advances in medicine, engineering, agriculture and digital communication have often been shaped by academic institutions willing to pursue long-term inquiry beyond immediate commercial pressures. This remains one of the great strengths of universities: they can invest in knowledge whose full value may only become clear years later.

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Universities also reshape the places in which they are located. A thriving campus can stimulate local economies, create employment, attract investment and support cultural life. Cities with strong universities often benefit from greater innovation, stronger public debate and a more vibrant social environment. The presence of students and researchers can change not only economic prospects, but the identity and ambition of an entire region.

At the same time, universities themselves are being reshaped by society. Public expectations, technological change and labour market demands are forcing institutions to adapt quickly. The rise of artificial intelligence, for instance, is changing how teaching, assessment and research are conducted, while also raising new ethical questions. The most successful universities will be those that embrace innovation without losing sight of human judgement, critical thinking and intellectual depth.

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Higher education now carries a responsibility far greater than awarding degrees. Universities are engines of innovation, pathways of inclusion, anchors of democratic culture and partners in solving global challenges. Their influence reaches into homes, workplaces, communities and governments. In a world facing uncertainty and rapid change, universities matter more than ever because they do not simply respond to society’s future. They help create it.

This article is authored by Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice-Chancellor, SGT University.

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