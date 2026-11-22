An Indian student walking onto an international university campus in Gurugram, Bengaluru, or Mumbai may encounter familiar sights, from canteens serving samosas, idlis, or vada pavs to the city's bustle. Yet beyond these familiar markers lies what makes an international branch campus (IBC) genuinely international. It is not merely its name, infrastructure or foreign affiliation. Rather, the curriculum, faculty, academic standards, research networks, and degree-awarding institution make it global.

Education ((Representative image))

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The National Education Policy 2020 envisaged leading global universities operating in India, and the UGC Regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions, 2023 further created an enabling framework. So far, 16 Letters of Intent to 15 foreign universities to establish campuses in India have been issued, signalling a significant shift in the country’s higher education landscape. The objective is to internationalise Indian higher education, expand access to foreign qualifications at a more affordable cost and strengthen India’s position as a global study destination.

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However, quality cannot be an imported label and must be demonstrated through outcomes. So, the real test will be whether these campuses maintain the academic rigour of their parent institutions while responding to India’s developmental and research priorities. It will also be interesting to see if it leads to the return of Indian academics from universities overseas, bringing expertise, research networks and global collaborations back to India.

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{{^usCountry}} This possibility is part of a much larger transformation in how universities themselves are becoming international institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This possibility is part of a much larger transformation in how universities themselves are becoming international institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Universities are becoming global institutions not only through overseas campuses but also through the movement of students, faculty, research, and ideas across borders. UNESCO estimates that nearly 7.3 million students now study outside their home countries, more than three times the number in 2000. Research is following the same trajectory, with the share of scientific publications involving international co-authors steadily rising.

This is reshaping the university as an institution. Research partnerships, joint programmes, international faculty networks and cross-border campuses are increasingly becoming part of how knowledge is created and shared. The question for India, therefore, is not simply whether foreign universities can establish a physical presence, but what aspects of their global academic model they bring. While some may view this expansion as revenue diversification, it is crucial to remember that a university should not be assessed like a conventional corporation.

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Its success lies in the knowledge it creates and the capabilities it builds. The challenge, therefore, is to become institutionally agile without losing sight of that fundamental purpose. A global university must expand its footprint while deepening, rather than diluting, its role as a fountainhead of knowledge.

The credibility of an international branch campus will ultimately rest on one non-negotiable principle: The parent-campus test. The UGC framework requires foreign universities operating in India to maintain the same academic standards as their overseas campuses and meet specified global or subject-ranking criteria.

Yet regulation is only the floor, not the ceiling. Quality must be evident across curriculum and assessment, faculty, research, infrastructure, student support, academic governance and, ultimately, graduate outcomes. The real test is whether students experience the parent institution’s academic rigour and intellectual environment.

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The National Education Policy 2020 had envisaged only the world's top 100 universities operating in India; the 2023 regulations lowered that threshold to the top 500.

The real safeguard however, is the academic model. The University of Southampton, for instance, is aligning content, assessments and quality assurance in India with standards applied across its global campuses, while foreign universities are also building strong local faculty bases to balance international standards with local relevance

That balance matters. The value of international campuses lies in bringing global academic rigour into meaningful engagement with India’s priorities. As former Oxford Vice-Chancellor Louise Richardson observed, a university must be both “a force for good in the world” and “a good neighbour locally.” That is the standard international campuses in India must meet.

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For decades, the movement of Indian academics to leading universities overseas has been viewed largely through the lens of brain drain. International campuses create the possibility of a different equation, one in which academic talent can move back into India’s knowledge ecosystem without severing its global connections.

Indian-origin academics working in the UK and other international systems may now have opportunities to return to India, or engage with Indian campuses, while continuing to participate in global research networks and collaborations. Knowledge, expertise and academic networks will, thus, move across borders rather than in a single direction.

In fact, the opportunity is already taking shape. Foreign universities are expected to create 400 to 450 academic positions over the next two to three years, drawing significantly on Indian academics both at home and overseas. Local recruitment, international hiring, faculty exchanges and parent-campus secondments could create a more fluid academic ecosystem in which global expertise and Indian priorities reinforce each other.

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The same logic of circulation applies beyond faculty. If universities are becoming global knowledge enterprises, students too will increasingly move through a two-way system of international education rather than a one-way pipeline out of India.

India’s internationalisation story is no longer defined solely by the number of students it sends overseas. It is increasingly about its capacity to become a destination for global talent, institutions and ideas. The latest AISHE data offers an early indication of this shift. In 2023–24, India hosted 58,134 international students from 173 countries, up from 48,898 in 2019–20. While undergraduate students accounted for 73.6% of the total, the larger opportunity lies in broadening both the scale and profile of international enrolment.

Geography is also beginning to widen. Karnataka and Punjab hosted around 8,000 international students each, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These numbers suggest both an emerging base and considerable headroom for growth. The opportunity is, therefore, not simply to attract more international students, but to build an education ecosystem that makes India a compelling destination for global learners.

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Becoming a global education destination, however, is not an end in itself. The opportunity now is to ensure that what enters is more than a prestigious name. An international branch campus must bring with it the academic rigour and intellectual ambition of its parent institution, while contributing meaningfully to India’s own knowledge ecosystem. Its success should be measured by the quality of its faculty, research, teaching, and graduate outcomes, as much as by its financial sustainability.

Universities are, at their core, global knowledge enterprises. Their enduring responsibilities are to create knowledge and serve the public good. If India’s international campuses can uphold these responsibilities while engaging deeply with the country’s aspirations, they can become not just foreign institutions in India, but meaningful institutions of India’s future.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anil Swarup, author and former secretary, School Education.