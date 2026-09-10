Why Varkala offers a glimpse into the future of indian tourism through human connections

In an increasingly connected world, travel has become easier than ever before. A few taps on a smartphone can book a flight, reserve accommodation, arrange transport and provide access to hundreds of recommendations. Yet, despite the remarkable growth of travel technology, the most memorable journeys are rarely defined by the efficiency of an app or the speed of a booking.

Varkala is known for its clear waters and peaceful beaches (Photo: Adobe stock)

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They are defined by human connection, cultural discovery and the feeling of belonging in a place that was once unfamiliar.

The future of tourism, therefore, may not simply lie in making travel more convenient. It lies in making travel more meaningful.

A recent visit to Varkala, Kerala, offered a strong example of this shift. Visited from September 3 to 5, the coastal town stood out for its combination of natural beauty, local character and a relatively less commercial atmosphere, while still offering cafés, restaurants and nightlife.

Having visited Goa and several other beach destinations, Varkala offered a distinctly different experience. Its appeal lies not only in its coastline, but also in the way natural beauty, local culture and hospitality come together without losing the character of the destination. In many ways, it captures the spirit of what Kerala is known for as “God’s Own Country”.

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Modern travellers are increasingly looking beyond conventional sightseeing. They want to understand the places they visit, interact with local communities, experience regional cultures and discover destinations through the people who call them home. A hotel room may provide comfort, but a meaningful conversation with a local host or an unexplored recommendation from a guide can transform an ordinary holiday into an unforgettable experience.

This presents an important opportunity for the tourism industry. Technology has the ability to connect travellers with destinations in ways that were previously difficult to imagine. However, technology should not replace human interaction. Instead, it should serve as a bridge between travellers and the people, cultures and experiences that make each destination unique.

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This is particularly important in a country such as India, where tourism is not limited to monuments and famous landmarks. Every region has its own traditions, food, stories, landscapes and forms of hospitality. From mountain villages and coastal towns to historic cities and rural communities, India offers experiences that cannot always be found through conventional tourism packages.

Varkala is one example of how this approach can work. Its growing appeal reflects the demand for destinations where travellers can experience something beyond the conventional tourist trail. Such destinations highlight the growing importance of authentic and community-based tourism.

Homestays, local guides, small businesses and independent tourism entrepreneurs can play a significant role in helping travellers experience the real character of a place. At the same time, this model can create more direct economic opportunities for local communities.

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When travellers stay with local hosts or explore destinations with people who understand their culture and history, tourism becomes more inclusive. The benefits are not concentrated only among large hotel chains and international corporations. Smaller entrepreneurs can also participate in the growth of the tourism economy. As a Made-in-India travel-tech platform preparing to enter a global market, HomestaysBnB’s ambition goes beyond accommodation bookings. The platform aims to help travellers find homestays, connect with local guides and discover destination-based experiences through one ecosystem.

The larger objective is to make an unfamiliar destination feel more welcoming from the moment a journey begins.

For international travellers especially, visiting a new country can involve uncertainty. Questions around where to stay, whom to trust, how to get around and how to experience a destination beyond the usual tourist trail can influence the entire journey. Platforms that successfully combine technology with trustworthy human networks will be better positioned to address these concerns.

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For India, there is also a powerful cultural foundation for this approach: “Atithi Devo Bhava” — Guest is God.

This philosophy represents more than good customer service. It is based on warmth, generosity, responsibility and the belief that a visitor should feel welcomed and valued. At HomestaysBnB, the philosophy is expressed simply: Guest is God, and the guest is king. Every host, guide and service provider on the ecosystem should carry that responsibility in the way they welcome and serve a traveller.

This philosophy could also provide Indian travel businesses with a distinctive identity in an increasingly competitive global market. International travel platforms may have scale, advanced technology and strong global recognition, but Indian companies have the opportunity to build something equally valuable: an emotional connection rooted in the country’s cultural understanding of hospitality.

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The next generation of travel platforms should therefore aim to become more than booking services. They can create ecosystems where travellers discover accommodation, connect with trusted local guides, access authentic experiences and receive support throughout their journeys.

The goal should not simply be to help someone find a place to sleep, but to help them feel comfortable in a place they have never visited before.

The global tourism industry is changing because travellers themselves are changing. Many people no longer want identical experiences in every destination. They want stories to take home, relationships to remember and experiences that cannot simply be replicated elsewhere. Authenticity has become increasingly valuable in a world where almost everything can be standardised.

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India has enormous potential to respond to this demand. Its diversity, cultural richness and traditions of hospitality provide a strong foundation for a new approach to global tourism. The challenge is to combine these strengths with technology that makes travel easier, safer and more accessible.

The future of travel should not be defined solely by algorithms, bookings and transactions. It should be defined by the ability to bring people closer together.

A successful journey is one in which a traveller arrives as a visitor but leaves carrying memories, friendships and a sense of connection.

As Indian tourism continues to grow, the opportunity is not simply to attract more visitors. It is to offer them something meaningful. By empowering local communities, promoting authentic experiences and carrying the spirit of Indian hospitality into the global marketplace, India can help shape a future of travel where technology opens the door, but human connection makes people want to return.

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And for destinations such as Varkala, Kerala, the opportunity is equally clear: Promote Varkala, promote Kerala, and promote Indian tourism to the world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prashant Unnikrishnan, founder and CEO, HomestaysBnB.