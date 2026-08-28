Beyond the plate: How hunger shapes a child’s future

Malnutrition is not only a health challenge. It is one of the most persistent barriers preventing children from growing, learning, and building a dignified future. In India, the scale of this reality is significant. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reports that 36% of children under five are stunted, 19% are wasted, and 32% are underweight, metrics that reveal both chronic and acute undernutrition.

Malnutrition (Pic for representation)

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Together, these numbers reflect more than nutritional gaps. They signal children beginning life without the basic conditions essential for healthy development. The impact is long-term, shaping health, learning ability, and opportunity well into adulthood. Addressing this requires sustained, system-wide attention to ensure early childhood is defined by growth, not deprivation.

When a child does not receive adequate nutrition over time, the body adapts by prioritising survival over growth. Energy is diverted away from building muscle, bone strength, and healthy weight, slowing physical development. In severe cases, the body begins to draw on its own reserves for energy.

But the effects are not only physical. Hunger quietly changes how a child interacts with the world. Reduced energy, limited attention, and lower engagement in daily learning become quiet norms. These changes rarely appear suddenly; they accumulate gradually, often becoming visible only when developmental gaps have already widened.

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{{^usCountry}} The UNICEF-led State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 report notes that global child wasting stood at 6.6% in 2024, with little improvement over the past decade. India’s position is especially significant, accounting for more than one-sixth of the global population, making its nutrition outcomes globally decisive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UNICEF-led State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 report notes that global child wasting stood at 6.6% in 2024, with little improvement over the past decade. India’s position is especially significant, accounting for more than one-sixth of the global population, making its nutrition outcomes globally decisive {{/usCountry}}

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This challenge exists alongside a striking contradiction. India is among the world’s fastest-growing large economies and food production is at record levels, as highlighted in the Economic survey 2025-26. Yet millions of children continue to lack adequate nutrition in their most formative years. The constraint is not availability, but access, affordability, and consistency.

The first few years of life are especially critical. This is when the brain develops most rapidly, when immunity is built, when the foundation for learning is laid.

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This is why everyday nutrition support systems matter so deeply. Across India, nearly 14 lakh anganwadis serve as a child’s first point of access to nutrition, care, and early learning. They are often where children’s first structured meals and routines begin. Yet challenges around infrastructure, food consistency, and dietary diversity persist. While the intent of the system is strong, gaps in delivery mean too many children are left behind.

The effects of poor nutrition extend directly into education. A child who is undernourished cannot fully engage in learning. Low energy, reduced attention, and irregular participation gradually translate into learning gaps. This is not a reflection of ability, but of a body's response to scarcity.

Where nutrition is consistent, the difference is visible. Children participate more actively, retain information better, and engage more meaningfully in classrooms. Nutrition is, therefore, not separate from education; it is one of its core enablers.

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For many families dependent on informal or daily wage incomes, food security is fragile. Meals are often planned around affordability rather than nutrition, with calorie-dense foods taking precedence over more balanced diets.

Within these realities, early signs of undernutrition, fatigue, missed meals, irregular attendance, reduced participation, are often first noticed in homes and communities. When families, teachers, frontline workers, and local organisations respond together, they create a vital window for early intervention, addressing vulnerability before it deepens into a long-term crisis.

This is where coordinated systems matter. Anganwadis, school meal programmes, NGOs, and community initiatives each contribute to child nutrition, but their impact is strongest when aligned and consistent.

While government programmes remain central to addressing child malnutrition, community-led initiatives also play a complementary role. Feeding India, for instance, supports regular meal access at partner schools and anganwadi centres, reinforcing the importance of consistent nutrition alongside public systems.

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India’s commitment to child welfare is reflected in widespread public participation in donation drives, festive food distribution, and emergency relief efforts. This goodwill is valuable, but it is episodic by nature.

Child nutrition, however, cannot depend on such sporadic moments. It requires continuity. The most meaningful impact comes not from occasional support, but from systems that ensure uninterrupted access to nutritious food.

This shift, from episodic generosity to structural consistency, is where lasting change lies. It transforms nutrition from an act of intervention into a foundation of everyday life.

When that consistency is achieved, children receive more than meals. They receive stability in its most essential form: The ability to grow without being held back by hunger.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Ajit Singh, head of feeding, India, Eternal Foundation.