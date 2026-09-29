Can technology help reduce premature cardiac deaths?

Cardiovascular disease remains India's leading cause of death, claiming more than 3.1 million lives annually. Yet the most alarming aspect of this crisis is not just its scale, but its age profile. Indians develop cardiovascular disease nearly a decade earlier than many western populations, with heart attacks and strokes increasingly affecting people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for 45% of deaths among Indians aged 40-69 years, underscoring the growing burden of premature mortality.

A heart attack and a cardiac arrest are basically not the same thing, even though people mix them up a lot. (Pexel)

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India's cardiovascular challenge is also becoming more complex. Rising rates of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and sedentary lifestyles are increasing cardiovascular risk across both urban and rural populations. Clinicians are increasingly seeing younger patients with multiple risk factors, highlighting the urgent need for earlier detection and intervention.

The challenge is beyond treating heart disease. It is identifying risk before symptoms appear. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and coronary artery disease often progress silently for years, with many individuals remaining unaware of their condition until a major cardiac event occurs.

Health care has traditionally been reactive in India. While advances in treatment have saved countless lives, tackling India's growing cardiac burden will require a different approach. Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), diagnostic imaging and connected care are creating opportunities to make that shift possible.

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{{^usCountry}} Innovations in cardiac imaging are helping health care providers identify disease sooner and more accurately. Faster MRI systems are reducing scan times while delivering detailed assessments of cardiac structure and function. Similarly, advances in CT imaging are enabling high-quality cardiac scans at lower radiation doses, making screening and follow-up safer and more accessible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Innovations in cardiac imaging are helping health care providers identify disease sooner and more accurately. Faster MRI systems are reducing scan times while delivering detailed assessments of cardiac structure and function. Similarly, advances in CT imaging are enabling high-quality cardiac scans at lower radiation doses, making screening and follow-up safer and more accessible. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the true transformation occurs when imaging is combined with AI. AI can analyse large volumes of clinical and imaging data, helping clinicians identify subtle patterns associated with future cardiovascular risk. Since many cardiovascular events are preventable, strengthening early detection, risk-factor management and access to care can help save lives, ease pressure on health care systems and improve health outcomes particularly in underserved communities.

India is home to some of the world's leading cardiac specialists and health care institutions. Yet access to specialist expertise remains uneven. Many patients living outside major cities continue to face delays in diagnosis, specialist consultation and advanced cardiovascular assessment. Geography often remains a determinant of health outcomes.

AI has the potential to help bridge this gap.

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By supporting image interpretation, clinical decision-making and workflow efficiency, AI-enabled solutions can extend specialist-level insights into smaller hospitals and diagnostic centres. Rather than replacing clinicians, these technologies augment human expertise, enabling health care professionals to make faster and more informed decisions.

This can help reduce disparities in access to quality cardiovascular care. A patient in a Tier II or Tier III city should have the same opportunity for early detection and timely intervention as someone receiving care at a leading metropolitan hospital. Technology can help make that vision achievable.

Cardiovascular health management extends well beyond the hospital walls. Effective prevention and long-term care require coordination across multiple settings, providers and stages of care. Yet healthcare data often remains fragmented. Imaging reports, laboratory results, clinical notes and monitoring information frequently reside in separate systems, limiting the ability to build a comprehensive view of patient health.

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This is where connected care comes to play. By enabling seamless and secure data flow across health care ecosystems, clinicians can gain a more complete understanding of a patient's cardiovascular journey. Diagnostic information, medical histories and ongoing monitoring data can be brought together to support better-informed decisions.

AI plays a crucial role in transforming this information into actionable insights. Intelligent systems can help identify trends, prioritize findings and support proactive intervention, enabling care teams to move from episodic treatment toward continuous health management.

Yet the true value of these innovations lies not in treating disease more efficiently, but in helping identify risk earlier and intervene before serious cardiac events occur. This shift from reactive care to proactive prevention is where technology has the greatest potential to transform cardiovascular health outcomes on a scale.

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Technology can be a powerful force multiplier. The convergence of advanced imaging, AI-driven insights and connected care is enabling health care to become more predictive, preventive and accessible.

Premature cardiovascular disease is an economic challenge besides the healthcare one. When heart attacks and strokes occur during people's most productive years, families face financial disruption, employers lose experienced talent and health care systems shoulder growing treatment costs. Reducing premature cardiac deaths can generate benefits that extend far beyond the health care sector, contributing to workforce productivity, economic resilience and national development.

As India observes World Heart Day, the opportunity before us is not simply to improve treatment outcomes but to fundamentally reshape the cardiovascular care pathway. By combining precision diagnosis, AI-driven insights and connected care, health care can move closer to a future where cardiovascular disease is detected earlier, managed proactively and prevented more effectively. The ultimate goal is not only to help people live longer, but to help millions of Indians live healthier lives.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brajesh Singh, imaging leader, Philips Indian Subcontinent.