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Can universal health care become a reality?

This article is authored by Meeta Dasgupta, associate professor, strategic management, MDI Gurgaon.

Updated on: Sep 28, 2026, 14:13:16 IST
By Meeta Dasgupta
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In a Tier 1 city in North India, Mrinalini, a house help, was very worried. Her 15-year-old son had been diagnosed with tuberculosis of a facial gland. The doctor at a private hospital had assured her that it could be cured, but the treatment was lengthy. A health ID that would give her subsidised treatment could be made only in her village, which she had no plans of visiting in the near future. Would she be able to afford the treatment was the thought that was giving her sleepless nights. On the other hand, in a Tier 2 city in South India, Basanti, a transgender person, was battling chronic stress and anxiety. That she had been advised to undergo regular screenings had her tensed.

Health
Health

Making health care and medicines affordable and accessible for all ran contrary to the economic interests of pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations that spent on research and development of new drugs and treatments and filed for patents, and was an area of debate for a long time amongst practitioners and policymakers. The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and TRIPS-plus provisions have been found to benefit the developed nations by strengthening patent protection, thereby restricting access to affordable generic medicines to the least developed and developing countries. The lack of negotiating power that the developing countries had to avail legislative flexibilities offered under the TRIPS provision has also added to the problem. Apart from IPR provisions, the developing countries also suffer from a lack of research and development, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure to distribute medicines to patients in hard-to-reach geographical areas.

The Government of India, through the Ayushman Bharat programme launched in 2018, aims to provide free health care and tertiary services in empanelled hospitals. With 44 crore Ayushman cards created, 12 crore hospital admissions supported, and 1.5 lakh centres created to provide free essential drugs, diagnostic services, and teleconsultations, India is gradually progressing towards making universal health care accessible to all. Not only in India, but Indian drug-makers also operate more than 40 manufacturing facilities in the US.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Meeta Dasgupta, associate professor, strategic management, MDI Gurgaon.

 
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