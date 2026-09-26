Cardiac arrest: How bystander CPR can improve survival

It does not announce itself and it does not discriminate. Cardiac arrest strikes at dinner tables and cricket grounds, in school corridors and crowded markets. In those critical minutes before an ambulance arrives, the outcome often turns on a single question: Whether anyone nearby has been shown what to do.

Cardiac arrest (HT_PRINT)

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India records approximately 700,000 sudden cardiac deaths every year. Survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest sits below 5%, while countries with established community resuscitation programmes achieve between 10 and 20%. That gap is rarely a function of hospital quality or specialist availability. In most cases, the decisive variable is the person standing closest.

Fewer than 2% of people who collapse in India receive CPR from a bystander before help arrives. Ambulances in major cities take 15 to 20 minutes to respond, and in rural areas the wait regularly exceeds an hour. The brain sustains irreversible damage within four to six minutes of the heart stopping. These facts, read together, explain almost everything about why survival rates stay where they are.

The reason bystanders rarely act is not complicated. Only 11.5% of the Indian public has ever received CPR instruction. In a survey of over 1,800 university students, fewer than one in three had been trained, and only 12 to 17% knew how to use a defibrillator. The gap between the desire to help and the knowledge of how to do so is vast.

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{{^usCountry}} The data on what becomes possible when people do act makes a compelling case for closing it. In Indian tertiary hospitals where CPR begins within one minute of cardiac arrest, 64.1% of patients have their heartbeat restored. The intervention is the same: Chest compressions, consistently delivered. What differs is timing. A trained bystander replicates exactly this advantage. Every school that teaches CPR and every dispatcher guided to coach a caller through compressions over a live call extends resuscitation science well beyond any hospital's reach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data on what becomes possible when people do act makes a compelling case for closing it. In Indian tertiary hospitals where CPR begins within one minute of cardiac arrest, 64.1% of patients have their heartbeat restored. The intervention is the same: Chest compressions, consistently delivered. What differs is timing. A trained bystander replicates exactly this advantage. Every school that teaches CPR and every dispatcher guided to coach a caller through compressions over a live call extends resuscitation science well beyond any hospital's reach. {{/usCountry}}

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That extension is taking shape. Technology is making it more and more accessible for everyone to learn the techniques after identifying the symptoms. Public institutions and private hospital networks now have the opportunity to build on it together, treating CPR training in schools, workplaces, and reliable digital learning material as a shared national commitment.

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With incidence projected to rise by 30% over the next decade, a trained public is not an abstract health goal. It is the most immediate cardiac intervention needed in the country.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Mahesh Ghogare, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.