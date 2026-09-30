Common heart failure myths that could impede timely care

Heart failure is perhaps one of the most misunderstood heart conditions, partly because of its name. The word “failure” can make it sound as though the heart has stopped working. In reality, the heart continues to work but is unable to pump blood effectively enough to meet the body's needs. Heart failure is chronic and progressive, which means it requires continued care even during periods when a person feels well.

Heart (Pexel)

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Understanding what heart failure really means can help patients and their families recognise changes sooner, seek medical advice at the right time and stay consistent with long-term care. Here are three common misconceptions that can delay recognition of the condition or affect how patients approach long-term care.

In simple terms, heart failure means that the heart continues to function but is unable to pump blood effectively enough to meet the body's needs. This can lead to symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue and swelling around the ankles. Some people may also notice that activities they previously managed comfortably such as exercise may lead to excess fatigue and tiredness and take longer time to recover.

The condition can include periods when symptoms worsen, sometimes requiring treatment for acute heart failure. After appropriate treatment, the patient feels much better again, but heart failure remains underlying resulting in chronic heart failure.

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{{^usCountry}} Heart failure is usually a chronic condition that develops and progresses over time, patients can have periods when they feel stable and periods when symptoms worsen. According to research, people who have recently had heart failure are at a higher risk of their condition worsening. In fact, nearly 30% of patients were readmitted for heart failure within one year after discharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heart failure is usually a chronic condition that develops and progresses over time, patients can have periods when they feel stable and periods when symptoms worsen. According to research, people who have recently had heart failure are at a higher risk of their condition worsening. In fact, nearly 30% of patients were readmitted for heart failure within one year after discharge. {{/usCountry}}

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Feeling well for a period does not necessarily mean that the underlying heart condition has disappeared. Early recognition of symptoms, timely diagnosis and regular medical care are essential.

That is why patients should ensure regular follow-up appointments and continue treatment as advised by their doctor.

Usually, heart failure is diagnosed when a person experiences an acute episode, with or without hospitalisation. Patients with chronic heart failure can sometimes or gradually progress back to acute heart failure due to various triggering factors. Treatment can help improve symptoms and stabilise the heart condition, but the underlying symptoms remain.

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Recent clinical evidence shows that patients can continue to face a risk of future hospitalisation or death even with foundational medical therapy (FMT), which includes established treatments recommended to reduce the risk of heart failure hospitalisation and/or death. With data indicating that ~1 in 7 patients remain at risk for such adverse events within 18 months even with background therapy, it highlights the significance of newer therapeutic approaches alongside established medicines.

India has one of the largest populations of heart failure patients in the world. Better awareness about the condition can help reduce the risk of future hospitalisations and cardiovascular events. Make sure to pay attention to new or changing symptoms and speak to a doctor for timely diagnosis and treatment along with staying consistent with follow-up visits.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Jai Shankar K, senior director, cardiology, SIMS Hospital, Chennai.