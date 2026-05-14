Impact of dehydration on concentration and decision-making

There is a tendency to associate dehydration with the outdoors. We tend to think that those who are at risk are workers on construction sites, factories, farms, or young sportsmen training under the sun. However, in reality, dehydration is a silent but significant risk that transcends barriers of industry sectors--even those working in air-conditioned offices, contact centers, hospitals, diagnostic centers, corporate environments. Even people working remotely are not immune.

Dehydration(Adobe Stock )

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The effects of dehydration are not only physical--it can impair concentration, slow down processing of cognitive tasks, cause mood disturbances, multiplying the chances of workplace errors manifold.

Our bodies are highly sensitive to fluid balance. Water plays an important role in maintaining blood circulation, regulating body temperature, transporting nutrients, and supporting optimal neurological function. Research shows that a decrease of merely 1-2% of body water can begin to affect attention span, memory, alertness, and decision-making. And thirst is not always a reliable indicator. Cognitive effects appear, even without feeling thirsty which makes dehydration particularly important to track and manage in professional environments.

Reduced concentration. Is one of the first signs to appear. When the body’s fluid balance changes, the amount of blood that is circulating decreases, thereby reducing oxygen and nutrient delivery to the brain. Employees begin to experience fatigue, thinking slows down, headaches, irritability, or difficulty focusing on tasks for prolonged periods becomes visible. In workplaces where sustained attention is crucial to optimal performance (such as in finance, information technology, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, or operations control), this reduction in mental acuity can directly impact performance quality and productivity.

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{{^usCountry}} One’s hydration status can significantly affect decision-making. Studies have demonstrated that dehydration impairs executive functioning, reduces short-term memory, and negatively affects problem-solving ability. Workers take longer to evaluate information, become impulsive (and erratic) in their responses, and exhibit lapses in judgment. In safety-sensitive roles (such as driving, machinery operation, laboratory work, aviation, or clinical care), even a minor lapse in judgment can result in serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One’s hydration status can significantly affect decision-making. Studies have demonstrated that dehydration impairs executive functioning, reduces short-term memory, and negatively affects problem-solving ability. Workers take longer to evaluate information, become impulsive (and erratic) in their responses, and exhibit lapses in judgment. In safety-sensitive roles (such as driving, machinery operation, laboratory work, aviation, or clinical care), even a minor lapse in judgment can result in serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The role of electrolytes in maintaining hydration is immense. Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride are essential minerals that help regulate fluid balance, nerve transmission, muscle contraction, and cellular function. During period of excessive sweating--in hot environments, physically demanding jobs, or prolonged work shifts, the body loses not only water but also these critical electrolytes. Replacing only water in cases of significant fluid loss may sometimes further dilute electrolyte levels further and fail to fully restore physiological balance. Low electrolyte levels can contribute to fatigue, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, impaired concentration, and in severe cases, confusion or heat-related illness. This is why employees engaged in heavy physical activity, long-duration outdoor work, or high-heat environments may benefit from balanced oral rehydration solutions, electrolyte-containing beverages, or electrolyte-rich foods in addition to adequate water intake. However, electrolyte replacement should be appropriate and not excessive, particularly in individuals with hypertension, kidney disease, or other medical conditions requiring sodium restriction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The role of electrolytes in maintaining hydration is immense. Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride are essential minerals that help regulate fluid balance, nerve transmission, muscle contraction, and cellular function. During period of excessive sweating--in hot environments, physically demanding jobs, or prolonged work shifts, the body loses not only water but also these critical electrolytes. Replacing only water in cases of significant fluid loss may sometimes further dilute electrolyte levels further and fail to fully restore physiological balance. Low electrolyte levels can contribute to fatigue, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, impaired concentration, and in severe cases, confusion or heat-related illness. This is why employees engaged in heavy physical activity, long-duration outdoor work, or high-heat environments may benefit from balanced oral rehydration solutions, electrolyte-containing beverages, or electrolyte-rich foods in addition to adequate water intake. However, electrolyte replacement should be appropriate and not excessive, particularly in individuals with hypertension, kidney disease, or other medical conditions requiring sodium restriction. {{/usCountry}}

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For any organisation, dehydration among workers increases risk of workplace incidents and accidents. Fatigue and lowered vigilance can lead to mistakes in calculations, documentation, communication, equipment handling, or operational procedures. Employees may overlook critical details, not notice hazards immediately, or misinterpret instructions. Whether one works outdoors or indoor, one remains equally vulnerable. Air-conditioned environments can reduce the sensation of thirst while promoting fluid loss through respiration and dry air exposure. This is an often overlooked or ill-understood fact. Long meetings, continuous screen time, high caffeine intake, extensive speaking roles, stress, and busy schedules often result in employees unintentionally consuming inadequate quantities of fluids throughout the day. Workers in healthcare settings may delay hydration because of heavy workloads or protective equipment, while drivers and field personnel may intentionally reduce fluid intake to avoid restroom breaks. Employees working night shifts may experience altered thirst perception and increased fatigue. Older workers often have a diminished thirst response, making dehydration more likely. Individuals with diabetes, hypertension, gastrointestinal illnesses, or those taking medications such as diuretics may also be more susceptible to fluid imbalance.

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Organisations need to think about hydration as an operational and safety priority. Creating a hydration-supportive workplace requires both environmental and behavioral intervention. Employers should ensure easy access to safe, clean drinking water across all work areas. Hydration stations should be conveniently located and regularly maintained. Along with drinking water, electrolytes may need to be supplemented and ORS sachets (made as per the WHO formula) are the best for this.

In addition, organisations should create awareness about adequate fluid intake. Many employees simply become too occupied to drink water consistently. Simple measures such as hydration reminders on digital screens, water breaks during long meetings or training sessions, can be very effective. It is the duty of the employer to educate workers on recognizing early signs of dehydration (like headache, dizziness, dry mouth, fatigue, poor concentration, and dark-colored urine).

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Providing access to water-rich foods sin the office cafeteria (such as fruits, salads, yogurt, and soups) can support hydration. Excessive caffeinated or sugary beverages can sometimes worsen dehydration.

Finally, workplace culture matters. Employees should feel comfortable taking short hydration and restroom breaks without fear of perceptions on reduced productivity.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Vikram Vora, medical director and chief health officer, International SOS.

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