Importance of early detection in oHCM

Experiencing breathlessness, fatigue, or chest discomfort can be worrying, and many people often assume these symptoms are related to heart blockage or coronary artery disease. However, in some cases, these warning signs may indicate a different condition altogether — Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), a genetic disorder that directly affects the heart muscle. When the thickened muscle obstructs the flow of blood leaving the heart, the condition is known as obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Chest pain

HCM develops when the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, particularly in the walls of the left ventricle. This thickening can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently and may also make the heart muscle stiff, affecting how well it relaxes between beats.

One of the biggest challenges in addressing oHCM is that its symptoms often resemble those of other heart conditions. Many individuals delay seeking medical attention. Unfortunately, this delay can lead to missed opportunities for early diagnosis and timely management.

Early detection plays a crucial role in improving outcomes for people with oHCM. Identifying the condition at an early stage allows health care professionals to monitor disease progression, manage symptoms effectively, and recommend appropriate treatments that can significantly improve quality of life. Today, advancements in medical science have made it possible to diagnose HCM through relatively simple and non-invasive tests such as electrocardiograms (ECG) and echocardiography. These tests can detect structural and functional changes in the heart that are characteristic of the disease.

Another important reason early diagnosis matters is that HCM is often inherited. The condition is caused by genetic mutations that affect the structure of heart muscle cells, meaning it can run in families. Early evaluation can help identify individuals who may not yet show symptoms but still carry the condition.

oHCM can affect more than just physical health. The condition may influence daily activities, exercise tolerance, and overall stamina. Routine tasks such as climbing stairs, walking long distances, or carrying heavy objects may become more difficult for some individuals. HCM also impact emotional well-being. Patients may feel anxious about sudden symptoms, physical limitations, or the long-term implications of the disease. This makes awareness, counselling, and open communication with healthcare providers essential components of care.

Despite these challenges, many individuals with oHCM can lead active and fulfilling lives when the condition is diagnosed and managed appropriately. Treatment plans are tailored to each patient and may include medications that help relax the heart muscle, control heart rate, and reduce obstruction to blood flow. In certain cases, specialised procedures or implantable devices may be recommended to manage heart rhythm abnormalities and lower the risk of complications.

The key message: Awareness and early action matter. Recognising symptoms such as unexplained breathlessness, chest discomfort, palpitations, or fainting spells should prompt a conversation with a healthcare professional. Knowing your family’s cardiac history and undergoing timely screening can help detect the condition early and prevent potential complications.

HCM is one of the most common inherited heart disorders, yet it often remains undiagnosed. By paying attention to symptoms, seeking medical guidance early, and encouraging family screening when needed, individuals can take proactive steps toward protecting their heart health.

Talking to your doctor may seem like a small step, but when it comes to oHCM, it can make a life-changing difference. Early detection, informed care, and continued monitoring can help ensure that people living with oHCM maintain a better quality of life and long-term heart health.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Dutta, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Dhakuria, Kolkata.