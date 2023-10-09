IVF in India: Awareness, accuracy, accessibility and affordability

According to the recent "Call to Action" report by Ernst and Young, the fertility sector has exhibited remarkable growth, averaging an impressive 15-20% annual increase over the past five years. Presently, our nation witnesses approximately 250,000-300,000 in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments annually, signifying substantial demand for assisted reproductive services. Looking ahead, the future appears exceptionally promising for the Indian fertility industry, with projections indicating a continued growth rate of 15-20% over the next five years. This notable expansion can be attributed to the underlying surge in sub-fertility cases, affecting a substantial 15% of couples in India. Alarmingly, approximately 28 million Indian couples confront fertility issues, a figure that is projected to increase due to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, elevated stress levels, obesity, and various other medical factors. IVF has emerged as a lifeline for countless couples who have been fighting sub-fertility for an extended duration. The advancement of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), notably In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), has substantially improved the success rates of these treatments, offering more aspiring couples the opportunity to fulfil their dream of parenthood.

IVF(Twitter/Mz_enaj)

Sub-fertility is a growing problem in India, affecting nearly one in six couples. It is unfortunate that less than 1 percent of those affected seek medical treatment for their condition primarily due to lack of awareness, access, and affordability. There is limited awareness about the condition and the available treatments. There is inadequate understanding to address sub-fertility and inquire about fertility solutions is due to social stigma associated with sub-fertility myths associated with it, such as the misconception that women are solely responsible for conception, and insufficient knowledge about male sub-fertility. Many couples who live in denial or are unaware of the signs and symptoms of a fertility problem. As a result of misconceptions and low awareness around sub-fertility and its treatment options, people are often reluctant to seek medical advice.

Accurate diagnosis and treatment planning are paramount in the field of IVF. Every individual or couple facing fertility challenges deserves a precise understanding of their unique situation. This necessitates the development and adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and techniques. Additionally, IVF clinics should prioritise continuous training and professional development for their staff to ensure that the latest and most effective methods are employed. Accurate diagnosis not only enhances the chances of successful treatment but also minimises unnecessary procedures, reducing emotional and financial burdens on patients.

The accessibility of fertility treatments remains a critical concern in India. Fertility centres are often concentrated in urban areas, making them inaccessible to individuals in rural regions. This geographical disparity in access to IVF services needs to be addressed urgently. To enhance accessibility, one must expand the reach of fertility clinics to underserved areas and leverage telemedicine to provide remote consultations and guidance.

The cost of fertility treatments can be a significant barrier for many couples. While IVF has revolutionised assisted reproduction, the expense associated with the process remains a concern. High costs often lead individuals and couples to compromise or delay treatment, impacting their chances of success. To ensure that IVF is accessible to a more extensive demographic, it is imperative to explore cost-effective treatment options without compromising on quality. This includes streamlining treatment protocols, reducing the cost of medications, and advocating for insurance coverage for fertility treatments. In addition, fostering a competitive environment in the fertility industry can help control prices. Encouraging transparency in pricing and offering clear cost estimates can also empower patients to make informed decisions about their treatment plans. Moreover, public-private partnerships and government initiatives can help subsidise treatments for those with limited financial means, making IVF more accessible to a broader spectrum of the population.

Despite the financial challenges, it is important to underscore that IVF remains one of the most effective methods of assisted reproduction available today. As we move forward, addressing the financial barriers and enhancing transparency in pricing will be essential to ensure that more individuals and couples have equitable access to the life-changing benefits of fertility treatments. The continued growth of the fertility industry underscores the urgency of addressing these concerns and working towards a future where parenthood is within reach for all who desire it.

In conclusion, the foundation of the IVF industry's future in India rests upon four crucial pillars: Awareness, accuracy, accessibility, and affordability. Elevating awareness, ensuring precise diagnosis and treatment, enhancing accessibility, and making IVF more affordable are the key steps towards positively impacting the lives of numerous individuals and couples who dream of parenthood.

This article is authored by Abhishek Aggrawal, chief business officer, Birla Fertility & IVF, CK Birla Group.

