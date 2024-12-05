Menstrual health literacy: Empowering women through education

Menstrual health education is about more than just biology; it’s about creating empowerment, equality, and respect for women and girls everywhere. Imagine a world where talking about menstruation is normal, not hidden. In this world, every girl can attend school without fear, every woman can talk about her period cycle with respect, and can walk freely, knowing her body brings pride instead of shame.

But in reality, about 88% of teenage girls have little or no information about menstruation in India. In most cases, when mensuration starts, it is often seen as a “curse” or a sickness, according to Child Rights and You (CRY). This lack of knowledge is not limited only to India. Globally, 1.8 billion women menstruate each month, yet over 500 million lack access to the right products or privacy needed to manage their period cycle responsibly. These figures represent real lives affected, chances missed, and dreams put on hold due to a lack of knowledge and resources about menstruation. For these girls, understanding menstrual health could change their lives from struggle to opportunity.

Menstrual health literacy is more than just basic information. For many, it serves as a pathway to liberation, assisting them in respectfully managing their health and making their voices heard. In resource-limited areas, the lack of menstrual health education keeps women and girls trapped in poverty and disadvantage. This issue extends beyond not having sanitary products. Imagine a young girl in a rural area where discussing menstruation is taboo and she lacks access to appropriate products and hygiene knowledge. Without menstrual literacy, her teenage years are filled with worry, confusion, and low self-esteem. However, with the right education, she can seize the power to make informed health choices, advocate for her rights, and escape the cycles of poverty and silence that have persisted for generations.

The wonderful news is that progress is finally happening. In India, the government’s Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Scheme offers free sanitary pads to girls in public schools, which allows them to stay in school and participate in their education. Globally, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) have accentuated menstrual health as essential for gender equality, understanding that menstruation is a fundamental human rights matter. These efforts are important, but they are just the beginning. True change needs collective action to eliminate the obstacles and stigma related to menstrual health.

The deeply ingrained shame surrounding menstruation is one of the biggest problems that women have to deal with. To many girls, menstruation is something to hide, fear, or avoid because it makes them feel awful about their bodies. Community, family, and school are excellent places to start for knowledge and learning, though. Imagine if parents, teachers, and boys were also taught about periods. They would be partners in the fight against shame. If all girls went to schools like this, no girl would have to be embarrassed about having her period, and women would see it as an important and normal part of life.

Beyond education, access to resources is also crucial. Period poverty, the inability to afford menstrual products, keeps millions of girls home from school every month, stalling their education and their futures. Period poverty isn’t just an issue of missing school—it’s a barrier to progress, a thief of dreams. Organisations worldwide are working energetically to guarantee access to menstrual products, clean facilities, and hygiene education so that no girl’s education and potential are disrupted just because of her menstrual cycle. This fight against period poverty is not a stopgap solution; it’s about giving young women the chance to build a better future.

With knowledge about menstrual health, women and girls can take control of their health and lives. They understand how to handle their menstrual cycles, identify symptoms that require medical help, and seek treatment without feeling embarrassed. In communities that support menstrual health education, old cultural taboos, and harmful myths are fading away, creating a positive space where girls can confidently manage their health. Picture a world where every girl understands her body’s changes, allowing her to stand strong, aim high, and chase her dreams without fear. This change not only benefits individual health but also unlocks potential as it creates a positive impact that ultimately strengthens the entire community.

Empowering women through menstrual health literacy is also a step toward breaking down long-lived gender barriers. When girls and women have the resources, knowledge, and trust to manage their health, they can participate more fully in school, work, and public life. This simple change can open doors that can lead to better representation in leadership, improved economic stability, and a stronger voice in society.

Menstrual health literacy is a wise investment in our future. Empowered young women will remain in school and pursue their dreams while contributing positively to their communities. Organisations around the globe are working with schools, parents, and community leaders to make this vision come to fruition. When a girl's education and future are not limited by her natural cycle, it creates opportunities for growth that lead to stronger and healthier communities for future generations.

The journey toward menstrual health literacy goes beyond simply providing facts; it seeks to restore dignity, promote equality, and affirm that every girl and woman deserves respect and opportunity. For millions of women and girls who face barriers to managing their period cycle safely, every step toward better literacy and access is crucial. This is not only a health issue—it is a human rights issue. Supporting menstrual health literacy means supporting a world where every girl has the right to live her life fully, to dream without limits, and to lead without fear. This is not just about providing sanitary products; it is about inducing self-respect, igniting self-belief, and inspiring a generation to rise above the challenges they face.

Menstrual health literacy stands as a revolutionary force, challenging the status quo of lives, communities, and futures. A thunderous call for change is replacing the whispers around periods. By prioritising menstrual health education and resources, society is forging a world where every girl thrives, every woman takes control, and every community reaps the benefits of the active participation of all its members. This is more than a health campaign; it is a bold commitment to humanity, respect, and an unstoppable future.

This article is authored by Mahipal Singh, founder and CEO, Revaa.