Need for proactive prevention model for India’s diabetes and obesity crisis

Diabetes and obesity have emerged as two of the most pressing health challenges confronting India today. According to the recent ICMR INDIAB 17 study, India is home to over 10 crore people living with diabetes (around 101 million), accounting for nearly a quarter of the global diabetic population, along with an alarming 13 crore individuals who are pre-diabetic. At the same time, obesity levels are surging, placing millions at risk of metabolic disorders. Obesity (Representational image)

The Lancet study estimates that by 2050, over half of the world’s adults and a third of children will be overweight or obese, intensifying the global burden of metabolic disorders. According to the recent ICMR INDIAB 17 study, India has an estimated 254 million individuals with generalized obesity.

Traditionally considered an urban issue, obesity and diabetes are now penetrating rural India at an alarming rate. Economic progress has led to altered dietary habits, increased consumption of processed foods, and reduced physical activity. The proliferation of packaged foods high in hidden sugars and unhealthy fats has led to a surge in metabolic disorders, even in smaller towns and villages.

A particularly concerning trend is the rising incidence of diabetes among younger populations. Once predominantly associated with middle-aged adults, diabetes is now being diagnosed in individuals as young as 25. Compounding this issue is the surge in childhood obesity—particularly alarming in India, which is projected to contribute to 11% of the global childhood obesity burden by 2030. These developments underscore the urgent need for early intervention strategies, school-based nutritional education, and comprehensive policy-driven preventive measures.

Countries that have successfully mitigated obesity and diabetes have adopted a combination of policy-driven interventions and community-based programs. For example--the U.S. and Nordic nations have integrated ‘food as medicine’ principles, promoting diets rich in whole foods and minimally processed ingredients. Weight management clinics in Europe incorporate structured physical activity and behavioural therapy to prevent diabetes progression. Sugar taxes and front-of-package food labelling in countries like Mexico and Chile have led to reduced consumption of unhealthy foods.

India must also adapt these insights to its socio-cultural and economic landscape. While clinical interventions remain essential, they must be supplemented by:

Grassroots awareness campaigns that educate individuals about the dangers of obesity and diabetes

School-based nutritional programmes to instil healthy eating habits from an early age

Stronger regulatory policies to control misleading food advertisements and improve food quality standards

Integration of traditional Indian diets with modern nutritional science, leveraging fibre-rich, protein-packed, and healthy-fat diets to support metabolic health India stands at a critical juncture in its battle against obesity and diabetes. Addressing its obesity and diabetes crisis requires a fundamental shift from a reactive health care model to a proactive prevention framework of a comprehensive, collaborative approach integrating medical science, policy intervention, and individual responsibility. The focus must be on early screening, personalized lifestyle modifications, and sustained public awareness.

Through key preventive actions, the nation can transform this health challenge into an opportunity for systemic change. The solution lies not in isolated treatments, but in a holistic strategy that empowers individuals, supports community health, and creates sustainable frameworks for metabolic wellness across urban and rural landscapes. These are some preventive actions that we must rigorously follow:

Regular physical activity: Studies show that even moderate exercise for 150 minutes a week can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes

Nutritional literacy: Encouraging mindful eating habits, portion control, and balanced diets tailored to Indian dietary patterns

Community-based weight management programmes: Implementing structured initiatives that offer nutritional counselling, exercise regimens, and metabolic monitoring

Government-led policy interventions: Enforcing stringent food labelling laws, discouraging high-calorie junk food consumption, and promoting healthy alternatives. As emphasised by our Prime Minister, weight management and preventive health care are not just medical concerns but national imperatives. Policymakers, health care providers, industry leaders, and individuals must work collectively to address this crisis.

The time to act is now. A healthier India is not just a public health goal—it is a socio-economic necessity. By taking decisive action today, we can safeguard future generations from the burden of diabetes and obesity and build a nation of healthier, more productive citizens.

This article is authored by Kirti Ganorkar, managing director, Sun Pharma.