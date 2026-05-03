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Next frontier of health care: Personalisation through collaboration

This article is authored by Dr Pankaj Gupta, senior director & head, Medical Affairs, Pfizer India.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:55 pm IST
By Dr Pankaj Gupta
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Medicine is entering a new era—one defined less by averages and more by individuals, and where health care is transforming from the traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to one of remarkable precision. Personalised medicine tailors prevention and treatment for an individual’s biology, lifestyle, and environment, using insights from genomics, digital health, and data analytics to improve effectiveness and reduce trial-and-error.

Cancer (stock.adobe.com)

Turning this promise of precision into reality depends on deep collaboration across the health care ecosystem. We are already seeing green shoots in cancer care and migraine management, where shared insights across research, clinical practice, and innovation are accelerating more targeted, patient-centric decisions.

The need for collaboration is most apparent in the management of complex diseases and unmet needs. In cancer care, personalisation is starting to deliver transformative outcomes. For diseases like multiple myeloma, clinicians are no longer limited to standard chemotherapy. Genomic profiling can identify specific mutations in a patient’s tumor, allowing for risk stratification of myeloma patients and using customised therapies and combinations that can be significantly more effective. This precision requires a constant flow of information between researchers, pharmaceutical innovators, and clinicians administering treatment at the last mile. By securely sharing outcomes and biomarker data, stakeholders can build a clearer picture which benefits the patients most, accelerating better development and selection of therapies.

A country as diverse as India, with its varied disease patterns and demographics, makes this collaborative model essential. Public-private partnerships are crucial for building data infrastructure needed to understand the unique health challenges of our population and to expand access to advanced diagnostics and treatments. For example, partnerships that strengthen disease registries and broaden access to standardised molecular and genetic testing can help clinicians match the right patients to the right therapies earlier—while also improving the quality of evidence generated in real-world settings.

Ultimately, these efforts must remain patient-centric and focused on awareness and active participation. Stakeholders can align on common data standards and consent practices, expand clinician–researcher feedback loops on outcomes, and scale evidence-based access pathways for diagnostics and targeted therapies. By working together to apply scientific and technological progress thoughtfully, the health care community can deliver truly personalised care that improves outcomes and empowers patients in their own health care journeys.

This article is authored by Dr Pankaj Gupta, senior director & head, Medical Affairs, Pfizer India.

 
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