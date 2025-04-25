Nutritional inequality: Towards health and economic growth

Nutritional inequality, particularly among women and children, represents one of the most critical public health challenges in India today. Despite significant strides in economic growth and technological advancements, access to adequate nutrition remains uneven and deeply rooted in social and economic disparities. These inequalities are not just moral concerns but pivotal factors that shape the nation’s health, productivity, and economic development. Addressing this pressing issue is vital for building a healthier population and enabling sustainable progress. Nutrition(Unsplash)

India, with its population of 1.4 billion, continues to struggle with alarming levels of malnutrition. Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21) highlights the severity of the problem: over a third of children under five are stunted, nearly one-fifth are wasted, and 32% are underweight. Women face equally distressing challenges, with 57% of those aged 15-49 being anaemic. These statistics reflect a widespread crisis disproportionately affecting women and children, the most vulnerable segments of society.

Malnutrition in India takes various forms, including undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity. Micronutrient deficiencies, particularly iron deficiency, and anaemia, are particularly pervasive. Women and children bear the brunt of these deficiencies, which perpetuate cycles of poor health and poverty, ultimately hindering individual and national development. For women, anaemia leads to chronic fatigue, diminished cognitive and physical capacity, and a weakened immune system. During pregnancy, it raises the risk of maternal mortality, preterm births, and low birth weight, thus perpetuating intergenerational cycles of poor health. Anaemia also impacts workforce participation, reducing household incomes and impeding economic growth.

Children with anaemia face a cascade of adverse effects, including stunted growth, impaired cognitive development, and recurrent illnesses. These challenges severely affect their academic performance and long-term potential, perpetuating poverty and poor health outcomes over generations. According to the World Health Organization, nearly half of Indian women of reproductive age and more than 40% of children under five are anaemic, underlining the extensive reach of this issue.

The consequences of malnutrition extend far beyond individual health. A malnourished population imposes significant economic and societal costs, including diminished productivity, higher healthcare expenditures, and slower economic growth. For instance, stunted children often attain lower levels of education and earning potential, contributing to a less productive workforce. It is estimated that malnutrition costs India over $10 billion annually. Furthermore, nutritional inequality exacerbates gender disparities, as women’s health directly influences their families and communities. Addressing these disparities is therefore crucial not only for improving public health but also for advancing gender equality and inclusive growth.

Recognising the issue's urgency, the Indian government has implemented several programs, such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the mid-day meal Scheme, and Poshan Abhiyaan. These initiatives aim to provide supplementary nutrition, health education, and support for pregnant and lactating women and children under six. Poshan Abhiyaan, launched in 2018, has been instrumental in raising awareness and improving monitoring systems to reduce stunting, undernutrition, and anaemia. However, the program’s effectiveness has been limited by challenges in implementation, including inadequate funding, logistical inefficiencies, and limited reach in rural and marginalised communities. To enhance their impact, these initiatives require robust execution, adequate funding, and active community participation. Leveraging technology to monitor programme outcomes and ensuring accountability across all levels are also essential.

Public-private partnerships present a promising solution to nutritional inequality. By combining the expertise and resources of both sectors, these partnerships can amplify efforts to combat malnutrition. For instance, private companies in the food industry can produce and distribute nutritious, affordable, and safe products, while government initiatives ensure equitable access. Successful collaborations, such as fortifying staple foods like rice, wheat, and salt with essential vitamins and minerals, have demonstrated the potential of these partnerships. Additionally, corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on nutrition can complement government programmes, creating a more comprehensive approach. Such collaborations not only contribute to societal goals but also allow businesses to establish themselves as leaders in health and wellness, enhancing their reputation and market presence.

Community engagement is another critical component of addressing nutritional inequality. Policy interventions alone are insufficient; there is a need for active community involvement and behavioural change. Educational campaigns highlighting the importance of balanced diets, breastfeeding, and hygiene practices can empower communities to make informed decisions. Local leaders and influencers can play a significant role in driving these initiatives, ensuring they align with cultural and social contexts. Empowering women through education and economic opportunities is particularly crucial. Educated and financially independent women are more likely to invest in their families’ health and nutrition, creating a ripple effect of positive outcomes.

The Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy, launched in 2018 by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), represents a critical step in addressing the prevalent issue of anaemia in India. Adopting a life-cycle approach, AMB targets children, adolescents, and women through its innovative 6X6X6 framework, which focuses on six key beneficiary groups, six strategic interventions, and six institutional mechanisms to ensure comprehensive implementation. Addressing anaemia through AMB is thus integral to improving public health outcomes, advancing gender equality, and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Addressing nutritional inequality requires coordinated efforts across multiple sectors. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provide a valuable framework for prioritising nutrition to achieve broader objectives related to health, education, gender equality, and economic growth. Nutritional inequality among women and children is not merely a public health challenge but a critical determinant of India’s economic and social progress. By prioritising nutrition, India can break the cycles of poverty and poor health, foster stronger communities, and build a more productive workforce. Tackling these disparities is not just a moral obligation but also an investment in the nation’s future.

The urgency of addressing this issue cannot be overstated. Strategic investments, collaborative efforts, and a commitment to equity can pave the way for a healthier and more prosperous India. Ensuring that women and children receive the nutrition they need is essential for unlocking the country’s true potential and securing a brighter future for generations to come.

This article is authored by Shashi Ranjan, managing director, Danone India.