Practical Strategies for Women’s Stress

Weeks after International Women's Day—a day that began as International Working Women's Day—it is worth reflecting on the fact that women have always been working. The difference is that only in modern times have some educated women begun receiving compensation for their labour within the formal sector. But what does women's work truly encompass, and what unique stressors do they face?

Studies from western countries suggest that if a woman in the United States (US) were to be paid for her domestic work, childcare, and caregiving duties, her annual salary would amount to approximately $55,000. In India, however, the value of women’s unpaid labour remains widely unrecognised. Controversies surrounding films like Mrs. and The Great Indian Kitchen highlight this issue. A friend recounted how his grandmother, upon watching Mrs., remarked in anger, “Kalmuhyee se do rotiyan nahi banti pati ke liye” (the black-faced woman can’t even make two flatbreads for her husband and complains about it). This reaction reveals two key insights: First, that society is still unwilling to acknowledge the immense labour, monotony, and dehumanisation that domestic work entails; and second, that even younger, educated men often take women’s unpaid labour for granted. The cultural glorification of seva—women’s self-sacrificing role as nurturers—supersedes their individual personhood. Consequently, any depiction of women resisting these expectations is met with hostility, as it threatens traditional family structures.

Even outside the household, Indian women’s labour remains invisible. In agriculture, tasks such as sowing, transplanting, harvesting, and tending livestock—often performed by women—are not counted as work. Over 90% of Indian women are employed in the informal sector, where they lack legal protections, face systematic undervaluation of their labour, and remain vulnerable to exploitation and harassment. Ironically, many small-scale industries, such as beedi production, depend heavily on women’s labour, yet these women are underpaid and overworked, with little recourse against mistreatment.

The idea of the modern Indian woman has evolved rapidly since the 1980s and 1990s, with economic liberalisation offering greater job opportunities for educated middle-class women. However, their domestic workload has remained unchanged. Women today are expected to have it all, balancing careers and household responsibilities with equal efficiency. Data reveals that while Indian men spend roughly 20–30 minutes per day on household work, women spend an average of three to four hours. Even when middle-class women outsource housework to domestic workers—typically from lower-income and marginalised backgrounds—the responsibility of managing the household still falls largely on them.

This stark imbalance raises crucial questions: When generations of women are socialised to find pride in unpaid labour, can such work ever truly be seen as a choice? And how do we begin to dismantle a system where even economic independence does not necessarily translate into freedom from domestic burdens?

In summary, therefore, Indian women navigate a unique set of challenges when balancing professional and personal responsibilities. These challenges arise not just from long working hours or demanding family obligations but also from deeply embedded societal norms, gender roles, and financial constraints. Women from different socioeconomic, religious, and caste backgrounds experience these pressures in varied ways, making an intersectional approach to stress management crucial.

The challenges Indian women face in maintaining a work-life balance are shaped by multiple overlapping identities. A Dalit woman in a corporate role may face discrimination at work while also navigating familial expectations rooted in community norms. A Muslim woman managing both her job and religious obligations might experience stressors that differ from those of an upper-caste Hindu woman, who may still struggle with patriarchal expectations despite class privilege. Rural women entrepreneurs face infrastructural barriers and societal resistance, while urban professionals experience burnout from long commutes and intense competition. Recognising these nuances is the first step toward crafting self-care strategies that respect individual experiences.

While therapy and professional mental health support are invaluable, they are often inaccessible to women due to cost, stigma, or availability. Since many Indian women lack access to therapy, integrating stress management techniques into daily life is essential. Fortunately, several evidence-based psychological techniques can be integrated into daily life at home, fostering long-term well-being and resilience.

· Mindfulness and breathing techniques: Simple practices like gratitude journaling or box breathing (inhale-hold-exhale for four counts) can be done while cooking or commuting.

· Cognitive reframing: Replace guilt-driven thoughts like “I am a bad mother” with “I am setting a strong example.” Writing down irrational beliefs and reframing them fosters self-compassion.

· Micro-boundaries: Setting small but firm boundaries—10 minutes of uninterrupted personal time, delegating tasks, or time-blocking—prevents burnout.

· Self-care rituals: Drinking herbal tea, journaling, or deep breathing while applying a face pack signals the brain to relax.

· Physical movement & sleep hygiene: Dancing, stretching, or yoga reduce stress. Prioritising sleep, minimising screen time before bed, and practicing yoga enhance rest.

· Building resilience: Normalising self-care and shared responsibilities helps dismantle the superwoman myth, reinforcing that rest is essential, not indulgent.

Stress management for Indian women requires an approach that is both culturally sensitive and practical. While systemic changes—such as workplace policies, equal division of domestic labour, and accessible mental health services—are needed, small, daily self-care practices can be powerful tools for resilience. By integrating mindfulness, boundary-setting, social support, and embodied practices into daily life, women can cultivate well-being even in environments where external change is slow. Recognising the intersectional challenges faced by different women and tailoring self-care to one’s unique circumstances ensures that stress management remains inclusive and empowering, paving the way for a healthier work-life balance and long-term mental well-being.

This article is authored by Simantini Ghosh, assistant professor of psychology, Ashoka University.