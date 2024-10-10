Redefining the workplace: Call for real mental health action

Corporate environments often mask an uncomfortable truth: Workplaces have evolved into mental health minefields for employees. World Mental Health Day reflects on a glaring reality — the gap between a glorified commitment to mental well-being, and the real-world consequences of lack of its prioritisation. The moment demands that organisations recognise mental health as an inalienable human right and a moral responsibility--considering rampant burnout and emotional exhaustion are often an aftermath of their increasing work requirements. Mental Health(Pixabay )

The recent tragedies involving employee suicides and burnout-induced resignations have blown the lid off a reality that many corporations are unprepared to confront. They aren’t isolated events but reflections of a systemic failure to address toxic work cultures, chronic stress, and unrealistic expectations. The onus isn't only on HR departments, who are eventually comprised of employees, to scramble for post-crisis support; it’s on the leadership to ask the hard questions about how to build a healthier work environment that complements their mental health and quality of life.

The pursuit of quarterly profits and ever-growing key performance indicators has relegated employees' health to a secondary concern—often a service over an integrated system into organisational culture. Yet, employees are not productivity engines to be fuelled by perks and retreats. They are complex individuals dealing with diverse emotional and mental challenges that have been only magnified by the pandemic.

Recent statistics underline how mental health isn't just a personal issue. A leading study estimates that mental health-related issues cost Indian employers a whopping $14 billion per year due to absenteeism, staff turnover, and lost productivity. It's not just a corporate issue—it's a crisis of humanity that permeates every aspect of work and life.

On the contrary, the return on investment (ROI) for mental health support is compelling. According to the World Health Organization, every $1 invested in mental health treatment yields a $4 return, driven by decreased absenteeism and increased productivity. If organisations are willing to subsidise gym memberships and health care benefits, why not also equip employees with tools for mental resilience?

To build a culture of mental health demands a more meaningful change. Leadership plays a major role, not merely as policy-makers but as role models for mental well-being. The mandate is to create environments where mental health is openly discussed, where vulnerability is not stigmatized, and where taking a break isn't seen as a sign of weakness. Leaders who are transparent about their mental health journeys will set the precedent for their teams to seek help when needed.

Burnout is a chronic health condition that can lead to life-threatening repercussions. The conversation around mental health needs to shift from being a series of isolated perks to an integral part of how work is structured and experienced. Building resilience is an ongoing strategy—an intrinsic part of how we design work itself. Reimagining work schedules to include downtime, promoting flexibility, and crafting policies that empower employees to disconnect without guilt, encouraging regular breaks or setting boundaries around after-hours communication can make monumental differences to an employee's mental health and resilience.

Research consistently backs the benefits of non-pharmaceutical interventions, like daily yoga-based meditation modalities, in reducing stress and improving quality of life. Evidence-based programmes have been shown to reverse symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia by 72-82% within merely four to eight weeks of diligent practice. These are transformative tools that contribute to more balanced, productive lives.

It's time for organisations to view mental health not as an initiative but as a cornerstone of their corporate DNA. The real solution is about making a choice—choosing to care, choosing to listen, and choosing to act. Shifting the focus from doing more with less to doing better with empathy is not only good for people—but also good for business. Because when employees thrive, so does the organisation.

We need to move from talking about mental health once a year to weaving it into the very fabric of our work culture. The future of business isn't just about who can work harder—it's about who can work smarter, happier, and healthier. Mental well-being must become more than a trend or hashtag, more than a one-day celebration; it must be a living, breathing commitment to better workplaces and better lives.

This article is authored by Ishan Shivanand, mental health researcher and founder, Yoga of Immortals.