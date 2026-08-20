Rethinking food safety from the inside out

Food safety is often discussed through the language of regulations, inspections, licences and compliance. These are essential foundations, but they can create a misleading sense of security if they are mistaken for proof that a food business is genuinely under control. A kitchen can have every document in order and still have a pest problem. A pest-control contract can be active, treatment records can be complete and supervisors can be trained, yet cockroaches can still emerge from a drain or flies can still gather around a waste area. The uncomfortable truth is that paperwork records what was done; it does not always tell us what is happening.

Food (Unsplash)

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This distinction matters because food businesses operate through thousands of small, largely invisible processes. Customers see the dining area, the presentation and the final plate. They do not see the storeroom, the waste corner, the drainage system, the underside of equipment or the gaps behind walls and fixtures. Yet these are precisely the places where food safety can be won or lost.

Pest infestation should, therefore, be treated as more than an isolated nuisance. It can be a signal of wider weaknesses in sanitation, drainage, building maintenance, waste management or supply chains. A sighting is evidence that deserves attention, not simply an inconvenience to be eliminated before the next inspection.

This is why observation needs to become a more important part of pest management. A treatment log can tell a business that a technician visited on a particular date and applied a particular treatment. A sighting record can tell a much more valuable story: where the pest appeared, when it appeared, how frequently it is being seen and what changed afterwards. Over time, those observations can reveal patterns that routine treatment records cannot.

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{{^usCountry}} The location of a pest can be particularly revealing. A small indoor cockroach found near equipment, storage or a warm, concealed space may point towards a breeding site or an introduction through incoming materials. A larger cockroach appearing near a floor drain may indicate a route from drainage or service areas. Flies repeatedly appearing between a kitchen and waste point can suggest a sanitation issue along that pathway. Rodent evidence may indicate gaps in the structure or access points that need to be addressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The location of a pest can be particularly revealing. A small indoor cockroach found near equipment, storage or a warm, concealed space may point towards a breeding site or an introduction through incoming materials. A larger cockroach appearing near a floor drain may indicate a route from drainage or service areas. Flies repeatedly appearing between a kitchen and waste point can suggest a sanitation issue along that pathway. Rodent evidence may indicate gaps in the structure or access points that need to be addressed. {{/usCountry}}

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These distinctions matter because effective pest management is fundamentally about diagnosis. Treating every problem in the same way can provide temporary relief without addressing its source. Fogging a kitchen will not repair a broken drain seal, just as sealing a drain will not resolve an infestation arriving repeatedly through incoming packaging. The objective should not simply be to kill pests; it should be to understand why they are there and prevent their return.

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Science also has an important role in keeping the conversation proportionate. Research has established that pests can carry pathogens and facilitate their movement into food environments. Studies have also identified antibiotic-resistant organisms associated with insects such as cockroaches. But responsible food-safety communication must distinguish between evidence of a potential transmission route and proof that pests are responsible for a particular proportion of foodborne illness. Exaggeration does not strengthen prevention. Accurate evidence does.

Another overlooked issue is the professionalisation of pest management itself. The person entering a commercial kitchen is making decisions that can have direct implications for food safety, yet training standards across the industry can vary considerably. Food businesses should, therefore, know who is working on their premises, what training they have received and whether they understand the specific requirements of food environments.

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The same accountability should extend to the products being used. A product being legally available for sale does not automatically mean that it is appropriate for every environment in which it might be used. Food businesses have every right to ask suppliers for evidence that products are suitable for food-handling premises and to understand how they should be applied safely.

None of this necessarily requires expensive new systems. A simple pest-sighting record maintained near the kitchen can become a valuable source of evidence. Sharing that record with the pest-management provider before a visit can shift the conversation from routine treatment to targeted intervention. Reviewing the record over several months can reveal recurring problem areas. Asking for product certifications and technician training credentials can raise professional standards without requiring major investment.

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Ultimately, food safety is a shared responsibility. Regulators establish standards, food businesses maintain their premises, pest-management companies provide expertise and technicians carry out interventions on the ground. Each part of the system matters, but none can work effectively in isolation.

The real measure of pest management should not be the number of visits completed or treatments applied. It should be whether the underlying conditions that attract pests are being identified, addressed and prevented from recurring.

Food safety begins long before a plate reaches the customer. It begins in the places the customer never sees. And keeping those spaces under control requires something more valuable than a file full of records: continuous observation, sound diagnosis, skilled people and the willingness to act on what the evidence reveals.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by M Arun Kumar, Managing Director, Envu India.