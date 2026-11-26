For a nation aspiring to build a healthier, more productive and globally competitive future, nutrition is far more than a matter of individual health. It is fundamental to human potential and national progress. Yet India's nutrition conversation has traditionally focused on individual deficiencies, such as iron, protein, calcium or vitamins, rather than the quality and balance of our everyday diets. While addressing specific nutrient gaps remains essential, we must also recognise that good nutrition does not work in silos. Nutrients work together, and our approach to nutrition must reflect that reality.

Nutrition (Unsplash)

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Recent findings from the ICMR-INDIAB study published in Nature Medicine provide valuable insight into India's evolving dietary patterns. The study, which analysed the diets of 18,090 Indian adults, found that carbohydrates account for nearly 62% of daily energy intake, while protein contributes only around 12%. Most of this protein comes from plant-based sources. These findings highlight an important challenge: while calories may be available, the quality and balance of nutrition often remain inadequate.

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At the same time, iron deficiency and anemia continue to affect millions of people across the country, particularly women and children. As per data from NFHS 5--67% children and 56% women suffer from Anemia. Discussions around these issues have typically focused on iron intake alone. However, there is growing recognition that nutritional well-being depends on a broader ecosystem of nutrients that collectively support health and development.

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{{^usCountry}} This is where the connection between protein and iron becomes relevant. Protein and iron are closely connected in the body. Hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood, is made with both, and the body depends on protein to carry and store iron. When everyday diets fall short on both, overall health and energy levels can be affected. If India is to tackle its nutrition gaps, we need to look at them together and encourage varied, balanced diets that provide enough of both nutrients as per RDA defined by ICMR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where the connection between protein and iron becomes relevant. Protein and iron are closely connected in the body. Hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood, is made with both, and the body depends on protein to carry and store iron. When everyday diets fall short on both, overall health and energy levels can be affected. If India is to tackle its nutrition gaps, we need to look at them together and encourage varied, balanced diets that provide enough of both nutrients as per RDA defined by ICMR. {{/usCountry}}

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As we observe Iron Deficiency Day on November 26, there is an opportunity to broaden the national conversation. The challenge before us is not simply how to increase the intake of one nutrient or another. The larger question is how to improve overall diet quality and ensure that individuals have access to balanced nutrition that supports lifelong health.

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This is particularly important for a young and ambitious nation like India. Good nutrition influences educational outcomes, workforce productivity, physical well-being, and long-term economic growth. The decisions we make today about nutrition awareness and dietary quality will have a lasting impact on the health of future generations.

The way forward requires a shift in mindset. Rather than viewing protein deficiency and iron deficiency as separate challenges, we should recognize them as part of a broader nutrition landscape that demands integrated solutions. Public health initiatives, nutrition education, food innovation, and greater awareness all have a role to play in helping people make informed choices about their diets.

India has made significant progress in addressing malnutrition over the years, but there is still work to be done. As a country, we must move beyond a single-nutrient approach and embrace a more comprehensive understanding of nutritional adequacy. Protein, iron, and other essential nutrients should not be viewed as competing priorities. Together, they form the foundation of better health.

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The goal is not simply to consume more iron or more protein. It is to build a culture that values balanced nutrition, enables healthier dietary choices, and recognises nutrition as an investment in our collective future. A healthier India is not just a public health aspiration; it is fundamental to building a stronger, more productive nation.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shashi Ranjan, managing director, Danone India.