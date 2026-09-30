Spinal cord injury: What we fail to prevent

India is currently home to an estimated 1.5 million people living with spinal cord injury (SCI), and roughly 20,000 new cases are added to that number every year. What is sobering is that this annual figure has stayed stubbornly flat despite improvements in trauma care elsewhere in the system. We are not losing ground, but we are far from winning it either, and each of those 20,000 new injuries represents a life, and often an entire family, permanently altered.

Spinal cord (Freepik)

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The causes tell their own story. Road traffic accidents remain the single largest contributor, responsible for close to 44–45% of cases, with two-wheeler riders bearing a disproportionate share of the risk. Falls from height account for another substantial chunk, around 38-39%, and these are seen more often in rural and semi-urban settings--construction workers, farmers, and people falling from trees, roofs, or wells. A smaller proportion of injuries results from violence, including stabbings and gunshot wounds, which also brings in the issue of surgery.

If we look at who are more impacted by these injuries, it is clearly males. According to available data, nearly 88% of those affected are male, and the injuries strike young adults--the primary breadwinners of their households--much more. More than just a medical statistic; it is also an economic and social crisis playing out quietly in millions of homes.

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{{^usCountry}} As neurologists, we tend to focus on what happens once the patient is under our care. But the outcome of an SCI is frequently determined in the golden hours before that--during transport. In much of India, particularly outside major cities, there is no trained pre-hospital response system equipped to immobilise a spine correctly, no protocol followed by bystanders or even first responders, and often long delays before a patient with a potentially unstable spine reaches a facility capable of managing it. A patient who might have had an incomplete injury can end up with a complete one simply because of how they were moved, or because of hours lost in transit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As neurologists, we tend to focus on what happens once the patient is under our care. But the outcome of an SCI is frequently determined in the golden hours before that--during transport. In much of India, particularly outside major cities, there is no trained pre-hospital response system equipped to immobilise a spine correctly, no protocol followed by bystanders or even first responders, and often long delays before a patient with a potentially unstable spine reaches a facility capable of managing it. A patient who might have had an incomplete injury can end up with a complete one simply because of how they were moved, or because of hours lost in transit. {{/usCountry}}

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This is the emergency response gap that rarely gets discussed with the same urgency as surgical technique or implant choice. Prevention and pre-hospital care don't carry the same visibility as an operating theatre, but they arguably save more spinal cords than any surgery ever will.

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Even when the acute phase is managed well, the journey for an SCI patient in India is far from over--it is, in many ways, just the beginning. A meaningful quality of life after SCI depends on so much more than the surgery itself--it depends on getting the right wheelchair or mobility aid, learning how to manage bladder and bowel function safely, having someone to talk to about the psychological weight of it all, and eventually finding a way back into work or a role that feels purposeful. Yet access to this kind of comprehensive support remains deeply uneven across the country. Families in rural areas often struggle to find rehabilitation centres nearby, cannot afford long-term physiotherapy, or simply don't know what resources exist. The result is a population of survivors who are alive but not necessarily supported--living with pressure sores, urinary complications, and depression that could have been prevented or managed with consistent follow-up care.

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Addressing India's SCI burden will require action well beyond the neurosurgical ward: Safer road design and stricter two-wheeler safety enforcement, fall-prevention awareness in construction and rural work settings, trained pre-hospital emergency responders with basic spinal immobilisation skills, and a genuine expansion of rehabilitation infrastructure into tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

This is where the health care ecosystem as a whole needs to shift its thinking. We have spent decades refining spinal fixation techniques, imaging protocols, and implant technology, and rightly so. But if the same energy and investment were directed upstream, toward pre-hospital response systems, standardised paramedic training, and a nationwide rehabilitation network that reaches beyond metro hospitals, the impact on outcomes would likely exceed anything achievable through surgical innovation alone.

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Policymakers, hospital administrators, and clinicians need to start treating prevention and rehabilitation infrastructure not as peripheral welfare spending, but as core components of trauma care investment, because a health system is only as strong as its weakest link, and for spinal cord injury in India, that link is everything that happens before and after the operating room, not what happens inside it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals.