...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Strong communities can help control hypertension

This article is authored by Preeti Sudan, former Union health secretary and chairman, UPSC.

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:09 pm IST
By Preeti Sudan
Advertisement

Hypertension is India’s most common silent public health emergency: easy to detect, affordable to treat, and devastating when ignored. The battle can be won long before a patient reach a hospital--when communities support healthier choices and help people stay on lifelong treatment.

Hypertension (Freepik)

More than 30 crore Indians live with elevated blood pressure (higher than 120 over 80), as shown by India’s National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21). Because hypertension often shows no early symptoms, it can quietly damage the heart, brain, and kidneys until it appears as a heart attack or stroke. Control--not just diagnosis--must be the benchmark, and support close to home matters as much as a prescription. The urgency is growing. More young adults are developing hypertension due to high salt intake, tobacco use, stress, and rising obesity--factors shaped by what people eat, how they move, and what habits communities accept as normal.

India’s challenge is no longer finding solutions; it is ensuring continuous care. Screening has improved, but many remain undiagnosed, and too many who start treatment miss follow-up or stop medicines. The result: Control rates stay far below what is achievable. We cannot solve this problem by building more hospitals. We need to reach people where they live, in the language they trust, through the people they already know.

Results can be speeded up by making refills and blood pressure checks easy through fixed-day services and outreach, helping frontline teams follow standard protocols consistently, and tracking control rates so the system focuses on outcomes--not just the number of screenings.

‘Community as the first line of defence’ is not a slogan. Community also encompasses workplaces, schools, self-help groups, and local governance structures that influence behaviour and access to care. When meaningfully engaged, this ecosystem can strengthen every stage of the hypertension care.

Families shape routines. Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHAs) and Community Health Workers connect households to services and follow-up. Jan Arogya Samitis, self-help groups organise local discussions and camps, and make healthy norms visible.

In nutrition, we have seen that we achieve the biggest gains when we make healthy choices easier through what schools, workplaces, and local markets offer to the people not just through messages. For prevention, communities can make healthy living the default choice by creating safe spaces for walking, reducing tobacco use, and promoting lower-salt diets. In many homes, salt comes not only from the saltshaker but from achar, papad, namkeen and packaged snacks; local campaigns and canteens can promote simple swaps and make less salt a shared norm.

For the first line of defence to work efficiently, primary health care must have a dependable backup, accurate BP measurement, steady medicine supplies, and standard protocols. Without that, community effort will not translate into sustained control.

India has the knowledge, the tools and an expanding primary health care platform to control hypertension at scale. This year’s World Hypertension Day which has just gone by is a reminder that no government programme, no clinical protocol, and no single intervention can substitute for the sustained, personalised, trust-based support that a mobilised community provides.

We can control hypertension if the first line of defence is strong: Communities that prevent risk, detect early, and help people stay controlled for life.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Preeti Sudan, former Union health secretary and chairman, UPSC.

 
heart attack stroke hypertension
Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Strong communities can help control hypertension
Home / HT Insight / Public Health / Strong communities can help control hypertension
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.