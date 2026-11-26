A woman may leave a weight-management consultation with a diet sheet and still have no answer to the question that brought her in. Why has her weight changed while her periods have become irregular? Why does she feel exhausted despite making an effort to exercise? Why is her waistline changing during menopause? Asking what she eats is useful. Starting and ending the discussion there isn't.

Obesity and weight loss

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The timing of this conversation matters. India has more prescription options for obesity, and generic semaglutide has sharpened competition in 2026. That could make weight loss treatment accessible to more people. But expanding the medicine market and improving women's obesity care are two different achievements. A lower pharmacy bill is of limited help if the diagnosis is incomplete, follow-up is difficult or a woman is offered a programme she cannot realistically maintain.

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There is a clue in the India Workforce Health Index 2026. Among women surveyed, 32.6% reported some awareness of GLP-1 medicines. Women were more aware than men, while men more often reported having considered or used them. The survey covered a largely insured workforce and cannot tell us why someone did or didn't seek treatment. What it does show is that knowing about a medicine and considering it are not the same thing. Health care businesses should understand that gap instead of assuming awareness will automatically lead to a consultation.

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{{^usCountry}} Take polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. Advice about food and movement can be helpful, but the consultation also has to deal with menstrual changes, insulin resistance, fertility concerns and the woman's own priorities. PCOS doesn't always come with obesity. And for someone who does need weight management, simply repeating 'lose weight' explains very little. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. Advice about food and movement can be helpful, but the consultation also has to deal with menstrual changes, insulin resistance, fertility concerns and the woman's own priorities. PCOS doesn't always come with obesity. And for someone who does need weight management, simply repeating 'lose weight' explains very little. {{/usCountry}}

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A 2026 paper in the Journal of Integrated Care, based on women's experiences of PCOS treatment in Chennai, found that consultations often emphasised prescriptions and lifestyle instructions while the obstacles to following them went unheard. It is a small qualitative study, not a verdict on every doctor. But its finding is familiar in spirit: the hardest part of a treatment plan may be the part nobody has asked about.

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Menopause changes the questions again. Fat can shift towards the abdomen, sleep may deteriorate, and preserving muscle becomes more important. Ageing and lifestyle play major roles; hormones are not the explanation for every extra kilogram. The Indian Menopause Society's 2026 guidance makes room for that complexity, including metabolic health, body composition and emotional wellbeing. A target weight alone does not capture progress.

Time, money and privacy shape access too. A woman balancing paid work with care at home may not manage frequent clinic trips or a separate menu cooked only for her. That doesn't make her unwilling to change. It means the plan needs to be discussed with her rather than handed over. Appointment flexibility, food advice built around shared meals and the chance to raise a concern between reviews can all make a difference.

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GLP-1 medicines add important choices, but careful assessment matters even more. That means considering medical history, current medicines and individual needs before deciding whether medication is appropriate. Reproductive plans also matter. These treatments should not be used during pregnancy; women planning to conceive need specific advice on when to stop and what contraception is appropriate. Side effects and reduced appetite may also affect eating. Nutrition and preserving strength cannot be left to chance once weight begins to fall.

For a health care provider, enrolment is easy to measure. What happens afterwards matters more. Did a clinician establish that treatment was suitable? Could the patient reach someone when she had side effects? Was she told the full cost of medicines, consultations and follow-up? Did anyone ask whether the plan still worked with her daily routine?

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These questions matter commercially because a prescription is not the entire service. As more medicine brands compete, a provider's distinction must come from how it assesses, explains and follows through. Digital consultations can remove travel, but an app cannot substitute for a qualified person taking responsibility for care.

The marketing should reflect that restraint. Indian regulators warned in 2026 against unauthorised GLP-1 sales and misleading promotions. A service worth paying for takes women's symptoms seriously, tells them when a treatment is not suitable and remains available after the first encouraging result. That is a more useful promise than another diet chart.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Saloni Paliwal, co-founder, Voy India.