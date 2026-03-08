The rise of specialised and genomic testing

The year 2026 marks a defining moment in India’s health care journey, where diagnostics has firmly moved from the periphery to the centre of clinical decision-making. Once viewed largely as a support function, diagnostics today plays a pivotal role in shaping treatment pathways, improving outcomes and advancing personalised medicine. Although diagnostics account for less than 5% of total health care expenditure, they influence nearly 70% of clinical decisions, making them one of the most critical yet under-recognised pillars of healthcare delivery. As India faces a growing burden of chronic diseases, cancers and genetic disorders, the strategic importance of advanced diagnostics has never been greater. Genomic testing (ANI)

India’s healthcare ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental shift from symptom-based treatment to data-driven and precision-led care. This transformation is being powered by rapid advances in molecular diagnostics, genomics and specialised testing. The rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which now account 63% of India’s disease burden, has intensified the need for early detection and accurate risk profiling. Therefore, clinicians increasingly rely on molecular and biomarker-based tests to guide therapy, monitor disease progression, and predict outcomes.

Globally, this trend mirrors what leading industry reports highlight: precision diagnostics is one of the fastest-growing segments in health care, powered by genomics, digital pathology, and advanced analytics. Crucially, the next phase of growth will depend not just on translating scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions, but on building models that scale, endure, and deliver sustained value over time.

Rapid mainstreaming of genomics has become the most significant shifts in Indian diagnostics. Falling costs of next-generation sequencing (NGS), improved laboratory infrastructure and increasing clinician awareness have made genomic testing far more accessible. What was once confined to academic research or select tertiary centres is now becoming part of routine clinical practice. This transformation is most evident in oncology, where genomic profiling is increasingly used to identify actionable mutations, guide targeted and immunotherapies and improve survival outcomes

Beyond cancer, genomics is reshaping care in reproductive health, rare diseases, neurology, and inherited metabolic disorders. A major national milestone in this journey is the Genome India Project, led by the Department of Biotechnology, which has successfully completed whole genome sequencing of over 10,000 individuals representing India’s diverse population groups. This initiative is laying the foundation for India-specific genomic reference data, which is critical for improving diagnostic accuracy and building precision medicine models tailored to Indian genetics.

Alongside genomics, specialised diagnostics across immunology, endocrinology, infectious diseases, women’s health and metabolic sciences are gaining rapid momentum. Today’s advanced laboratories are built around mass spectrometry and high-throughput molecular platforms, long-read and multiplex sequencing technologies, AI-enabled data analytics and interpretation and robust bioinformatics and quality assurance systems. These technologies are redefining diagnostic accuracy and clinical confidence. However, high-complexity testing also demands skilled manpower, strong quality frameworks, and continuous innovation making diagnostics one of the most science-intensive segments of healthcare.

By the end of this decade, specialised and genomic diagnostics are expected to be deeply embedded across India’s health care continuum as several factors will accelerate this transition such as expansion of insurance coverage for advanced diagnostics and improved clinician training in genomics and molecular medicine. Industry estimates suggest that advanced diagnostics will be among the fastest-growing health care segments in India, driven by rising disease complexity and demand for personalised care.

Today India stands at the threshold of a diagnostic revolution. The rise of specialised and genomic testing is not merely a technological evolution, it represents a fundamental shift in how health care is delivered. Diagnostics is becoming the cornerstone of precision medicine, enabling earlier intervention, better outcomes, and more efficient use of health care resources. The future of health care will be built in laboratories, data platforms and genomic insights that guide every clinical decision.

