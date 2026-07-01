Why everyday conversations around IVF need to become the norm

For many women and couples, the journey to parenthood is often filled with anxiety, uncertainty, and emotional stress around their reproductive health and biological timelines. Yet, conversations around infertility and the several medical options that advances in science have made possible continue to remain hush-hush, confined to closed rooms and whispered discussions.

IVF (Freepik)

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In India, the silence, stigma, and misinformation around infertility means that women are still often blamed for not conceiving naturally, deterring them from seeking medical intervention and leaving them wallowing in depression, anxiety and low self-esteem. While mental health, nutrition, and preventive care are openly discussed, infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) treatments like IVF and egg freezing are still taboo topics.

Contrary to popular belief, India’s low fertility rates have created a huge demand for science-backed conception treatments. In a country where the population has crossed the 1.45 billion mark, its Total Fertility Rate, as of 2026, stands at around 1.9, below the replacement rate of 2.1! India currently performs nearly 300,000 to 350,000 IVF cycles annually, yet experts believe that the actual requirement could be as high as one to 1.5 million cycles, attributing this gap to societal pressures. Too many couples delay seeing a doctor because they fear being judged by society.

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{{^usCountry}} The common misconception about infertility is that it is caused only due to lifestyle factors. The truth is that it is a medical condition that can either be treated if diagnosed early or addressed through ART treatments. For years, women have been carrying the blame primarily because conversations around reproductive health remain reactive instead of proactive. For most couples, the decision to seek IVF treatment usually comes after months, sometimes years of uncertainty and emotional frustration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The common misconception about infertility is that it is caused only due to lifestyle factors. The truth is that it is a medical condition that can either be treated if diagnosed early or addressed through ART treatments. For years, women have been carrying the blame primarily because conversations around reproductive health remain reactive instead of proactive. For most couples, the decision to seek IVF treatment usually comes after months, sometimes years of uncertainty and emotional frustration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Women need to be able to have healthy conversations with their partners, friends, colleagues and doctors as well as on public platforms so that they can make informed decisions and choose what’s best for them. The best way for fertility health to be approached is through awareness, timely assessments, informed decision-making, and medical guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women need to be able to have healthy conversations with their partners, friends, colleagues and doctors as well as on public platforms so that they can make informed decisions and choose what’s best for them. The best way for fertility health to be approached is through awareness, timely assessments, informed decision-making, and medical guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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Globally and in India, infertility science has evolved significantly with IVF treatments today becoming highly advanced, non-invasive, personalised and medically regulated, enabling millions of couples to fulfil their dreams of becoming parents and grow their families. Normalising conversations and spreading awareness on the latest technological advances made in the field of ART, be it genetic testing, personalised IVF protocols, egg freezing, or egg donation, can help women feel more empowered with knowledge and less emotionally isolated. These open conservations can expand the world of possibilities for them and help improve outcomes for couples.

The future of reproductive health care lies in combining advanced technology, personalised treatment, and emotional support to create a more patient-centric experience. Hence, let’s move the infertility conversations out of the clinics and hospitals to homes, offices and places where life unfolds every day.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by AR Ghatak, senior vice president, IVF Division, Hanahealth by DSS Imagetech.

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