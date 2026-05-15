Why India needs a sodium strategy

World Hypertension Day is a reminder that high blood pressure is part of our everyday reality, whether in our homes, workplaces, or neighbourhoods. It’s very ubiquity often leads to it going unnoticed until it becomes serious. The usual advice is familiar: eat less salt, exercise more, and get regular check-ups. While this advice is sound, it alone cannot reshape a nation’s approach to sodium. In India, salt is deeply embedded in how we cook, snack, taste, and express care. This cultural integration often causes public health messages to fade into the background of daily life.

Dizziness is common when you have low sodium level.(Shutterstock)

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The data makes it clear why a broader approach is needed. The World Health Organization recommends that adults consume less than 2,000 mg of sodium per day, equivalent to under five grams of salt. However, India’s best available national estimate places average intake at around eight grams per day, with many studies suggesting even higher levels.

If we are serious about preventing hypertension, we must move from a ‘sodium advice’ mind-set to a comprehensive sodium strategy.

To begin with, we must recognise what makes India distinct. In many countries, most sodium consumption comes from packaged and restaurant foods. In India, more than 80% of sodium intake has historically come from salt added during cooking or at the table. While reformulating packaged foods remains important, it cannot carry the entire burden. Any meaningful strategy must focus on the primary source: The home kitchen.

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{{^usCountry}} A strategy must also acknowledge a difficult truth—awareness does not automatically translate into behaviour change. National survey data shows that fewer than one-third of adults are aware that high salt intake can harm health. Without this basic understanding, expecting sustained voluntary reductions is unrealistic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A strategy must also acknowledge a difficult truth—awareness does not automatically translate into behaviour change. National survey data shows that fewer than one-third of adults are aware that high salt intake can harm health. Without this basic understanding, expecting sustained voluntary reductions is unrealistic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India has set a target to reduce population sodium intake by 30% by 2030. Such targets provide direction, but success depends on execution, phased benchmarks, measurable progress, and consistent signals to both markets and households. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has set a target to reduce population sodium intake by 30% by 2030. Such targets provide direction, but success depends on execution, phased benchmarks, measurable progress, and consistent signals to both markets and households. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The food environment must also evolve. Front-of-pack nutrition labelling can help consumers easily identify high-salt products. Reformulation targets for packaged foods and commonly used items like sauces and seasonings can gradually reduce baseline sodium exposure. Similarly, guidelines for food service from street vendors to large-scale catering, can shift defaults toward lower salt, ensuring that healthier options become the norm without compromising taste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The food environment must also evolve. Front-of-pack nutrition labelling can help consumers easily identify high-salt products. Reformulation targets for packaged foods and commonly used items like sauces and seasonings can gradually reduce baseline sodium exposure. Similarly, guidelines for food service from street vendors to large-scale catering, can shift defaults toward lower salt, ensuring that healthier options become the norm without compromising taste. {{/usCountry}}

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Institutional settings can serve as an effective starting point. Schools, hostels, workplaces, and government canteens play a crucial role in shaping taste preferences over time. Gradual reductions in salt in these environments can lower intake without making food feel restrictive.

A key challenge is that people often reject low-salt food because it feels less satisfying. For many families, food remains one of the few consistent sources of daily comfort. This is why flavour-preserving solutions are essential.

This is not about promoting a single ingredient as a solution, but about expanding choices. When households, chefs, and food manufacturers have tools that preserve taste, meaningful change becomes achievable.

Communication must also align with everyday realities. Generic advice such as eat less salt is too abstract for busy individuals. Messaging should be practical, local, and actionable—encouraging gradual reduction, tasting before adding extra salt, and adopting cooking practices that maintain flavour.

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Efforts to reduce sodium must also safeguard India’s progress on iodine intake. Programme data indicates that over 94% of Indian households were using adequately iodised salt in 2020–21. Sodium reduction policies must ensure that this achievement is not compromised. The goal is clear: reduce overall salt consumption while maintaining adequate iodine levels.

Measurement is another critical component. A robust sodium strategy requires monitoring population intake, setting benchmarks across food systems, and maintaining transparent reporting to keep the issue visible and accountable.

World Hypertension Day offers an opportunity for reflection. For years, the focus has been on advising people to reduce salt. While awareness has increased, far fewer have been supported to act on it.

Strategy is what transforms awareness into action. It makes healthier choices easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. If India is serious about addressing hypertension at scale, sodium must be treated not as a matter of individual willpower, but as a systemic public health challenge requiring coordinated action.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pawan Agarwal, former CEO, FSSAI and founder-CEO, Food Future Foundation.

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