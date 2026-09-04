What India is really pitching to Japan

When commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met his Japanese counterpart, Akazawa Ryosei, in Tokyo on August 25, the conversation went well beyond courtesy diplomacy. Goyal invited Japanese companies to help build India's data centre ecosystem, framing the relationship around four familiar pillars — trade, technology cooperation, investment and tourism. Data centres, he said, were where India could offer Japan its most compelling case: A chance to co-develop the infrastructure that the world's AI economy will increasingly run on.

Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

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To make that case, Goyal reached for a number already familiar to industry watchers — nearly $200 billion in commitments India has drawn from global hyperscalers, among them Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Digital Connexion. This was not a fresh announcement tied to the Tokyo visit; it was a credibility marker, cited specifically to show Japanese companies that the world's biggest technology firms have already placed their bets on India's data centre build-out — and that Japanese firms have just as strong a case to do the same.

Behind the number sits a simpler truth: India's digital economy is expanding faster than the physical infrastructure that supports it. Every UPI transaction, every cloud subscription and every AI query depends on servers processing data somewhere. That 'somewhere' is fast turning into one of India's more consequential economic assets — exactly what Goyal was inviting Japan to help build.

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{{^usCountry}} Goyal's pitch went beyond servers. He pointed to Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and the wider ecosystem around them as areas of clear mutual advantage — noting that India's own strengths could support Japan's technological advancement, and that India's demand across this broader ecosystem is estimated at roughly $150 billion. It is framed as a two-way case rather than a one-way ask, with data centres sitting right at the intersection of both countries' ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal's pitch went beyond servers. He pointed to Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and the wider ecosystem around them as areas of clear mutual advantage — noting that India's own strengths could support Japan's technological advancement, and that India's demand across this broader ecosystem is estimated at roughly $150 billion. It is framed as a two-way case rather than a one-way ask, with data centres sitting right at the intersection of both countries' ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

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The same visit carried a second, connected pitch. At a community event in Japan, Goyal highlighted demand for caregivers, nurses, plumbers, electricians, masons, carpenters and drivers, alongside highly skilled professionals such as AI specialists, engineers, PhDs and chartered accountants. He urged the Indian community to invest in learning Japanese language and culture, framing it as the key that unlocks these opportunities. With more than 60,000 Indians already living in Japan, and remittances flowing back home, this human channel may end up mattering as much to the relationship as any hyperscaler's balance sheet.

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Alongside the pitch, India has backed its ambitions with policy. The government has proposed a tax holiday for the data centre sector running until 2047. Critics will call this a straightforward revenue loss, and narrowly, it is. But the wager is broader: that employment, demand for domestic suppliers and tax collection across the supply chain will eventually outweigh what is given up directly. Whether that bet works out depends entirely on how much investment is actually deployed — and how fast.

There is also a quieter dimension to this expansion. India is not only importing capital and hardware — it is importing responsibility for enormous volumes of personal data. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, along with the 2025 Rules, now governs how this data must be handled, and questions of consent, breach accountability and cross-border transfer will increasingly move from compliance footnotes to core commercial concerns. Land leasing, environmental clearances, uninterrupted power supply and foreign investment approvals will all need to function faster and more predictably than they do today.

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None of this guarantees success. India will need reliable power, faster regulatory clearances and a workforce large enough to match the scale of these ambitions. Investment-friendly policy also has to sit alongside credible privacy, cybersecurity and environmental safeguards — otherwise the very infrastructure meant to build trust could end up undermining it.

The $200 billion figure will keep making headlines. But the more consequential question is quieter: Whether India can convert pledges into functioning projects, projects into jobs, and jobs into the kind of durable, technology-linked growth that survives well beyond a single investment cycle. Judged by that standard, the Japan pitch is not a conclusion — it is an opening move in a much longer negotiation.

(The views expressed are personal)

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This article is authored by Vishal Sharma, founder & principal consultant, Legal Defence Advisors.