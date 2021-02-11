All-India essay competition for school students on the cards

To inculcate the habit of reading and writing among the school students, Leaders For Tomorrow Foundation (LFTF) and Voice Of Kids (VoK) is organising an essay-writing contest for school students on the theme of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a press release issued by the organisers.

LFTF is a not-for-profit youth movement while the VoK is a platform for schoolchildren to voice their opinion on important issues.

The competition aims to give the students of classes 8 to 12 an opportunity to voice their ideas and to help work on the social issues that they come across in their day-to-day lives.

The winners will be selected on the basis of understanding of the problem, selection of topic, feasibility of the idea suggested and writing skills.

The students from across the country can register for the competition by March 15, 2021, with the last date for submissions being March 31. The results of the competition will be announced on May 15.

The winners will be selected at the national, state and school levels.

The top three winners will get ₹.20,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively, in addition to other prizes such as three full scholarships for a German language course offered by Goethe-Institut, full scholarships for writing and reporting programmes offered by Development Channel, certificates, cash awards and medals.

Schools with over 50 participants will receive special recognition for the best three entries from each of these schools. In this edition, the Korean Culture Centre is the principal partner and an additional round of the essay contest will be held for the top 100 contestants.

The top two winners will get a fully sponsored week-long victory trip to South Korea. The top 100 participants will get an opportunity to get trained as student reporters. The winning essays at the national and state levels will be published in VoK.

Details about the contest are available at essaycompetition.lft@gmail.com.