Biotechnology meet organised at SVISG

Inter-School Biotechnology Meet

Sadhu Vaaswani International School for Girls, Shanti Niketan organised an Inter-School Biotechnology Meet. Many schools from across Delhi-NCR were invited to participate in this meet. Informative and interesting Power Point presentations were shown by the participants. The judges were Dr Pradeep Kumar Burma, professor, department of genetics, South Campus, University of Delhi and Dr Priya Panjabi, assistant professor, department of botany, North Campus, University of Delhi. A workshop was conducted for teachers on Mentoring Students for Doing Research Work to guide teachers on how to train students to explore new phenomenon, work on various projects, present their research findings and develop their investigatory skills. The mentors guided their students for the project, and each school came up with an interesting research project to share with the audience and all the participants presented their projects confidently. The first position was secured by Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar. Their project was based on Seed Treatment and Water Retention. The second position was bagged by SVISG for working on the topic “Can UV Light Kill Bacteria Efficiently?” Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar bagged the third position .They had worked on the topic “Biofertilisers: A Boon to Agriculture.”

Learning Through Theatre

Tagore International School, East of Kailash, hosted stage performances by the Khilona Theatre Group, a theatre group of adults performing for children. The idea was to expose students to theatre masterpieces of the world. The group staged the musical play, The Clown’s Cry for the Moon inspired by the tales, The Wizard of Oz and Monkey and the Crocodile. They also performed, The Golden Fish, a play based on a fairy tale in verse, The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish by the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. Directed by theatre personality Vinod Kumar Sharma, the plays were an amalgam of humour, dance and rhythm that spread messages in a fun-filled way. The children took part enthusiastically.

Special Student’s Meet

The students of DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj, hosted a Special Students’ Meet under an ISA activity titled Differently Abled: Abilities Identified.

It was a collaborative endeavour of DAV Public School and the NGO Ananth Centre for Learning and Development to recognise the abilities of autistic students. The students were welcomed with a bear hug from a stuffed toy and were decorated with badges which said “I am capable.” Each one posed for a photo. The participants from both the institutions participated in sports events like races, skating, kicking the ball and ball throwing. The volunteers of Interact Club supported the event. They became sensitised to the needs of these children and many were seen extending a helping hand and applauding the efforts.

Principal Anju Puri honoured the winners with medals and certificates. The event ended with a dance. The volunteers danced happily with smiles breaking physical barriers and creating deeper emotional connections.

CONFLUENCE

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, hosted a liberal arts festival, Confluence.

About 250 participants from 27 schools took part in 10 events based on Economics, Business Studies, Psychology, Sociology, History, Home Science, Fine Arts. Ryan International Group of Institutions chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto have encouraged such interactive and unique platforms for students. The 16 member panel of judges carefully judged the performances on the basis of preparation of the students, creativity and innovation. The overall rolling trophy was lifted by Convent of Jesus and Mary where the girls excelled in every department. The energy in the school was palpable due to the presence of so many youngsters. The teams returned with a sense of achievement and loads of memories.

CBSE Teacher Award

A person grows into a superior being if he is led in his journey by a guide, a parent, a coach, a drill sergeant or all rolled into one, a teacher.

Poonam Anand, head of school, RPVV, Lajpat Nagar, received the CBSE Teacher Award 2019 from Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for her contribution to school education especially science education. Last year, she was awarded the Delhi State Award for taking RPVV, Lajpat Nagar from the 14 position among Delhi government schools in 2013, when she joined to the number six position among all India government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas on basis of a survey conducted by EduWorld. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also congratulated Anand on her achievement.

Yoga Day

Yoga and meditation are powerful means of rejuvenating the mind, body and soul. SBDAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated Yoga Day.

Jitender Prasad, an alumnus and yoga instructor, conducted the session and taught asanas which can be easily incorporated in one’s daily life. After warm up exercises, the students performed sitting and standing asanas. The celebration concluded with the recitation of shlokas and a speech by principal Anita Panjwani Ahuja who encouraged students to practise regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. The principal shared her views on yoga and mental and physical health.

Moment of Pride

Sunita Kapoor, head of school, St Angel’s School, Sector 15, Rohini, won the Inspiring Educators award for her contributions to reinventing schools. She received this prestigious award at a hotel in Paschim Vihar. The felicitation was done on behalf of Outdoor Education Research Team of Great Rocksport Pvt. Ltd.

Plantation Campaign

Trees play an important role in the ecosystem by maintaining the ecological balance. New Green Field School, Alaknanda, took part in a plantation campaign at Jahanpanah City Forest.

It was conducted by Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA, GK, on behalf of the Delhi government. He stressed on the need to grow more trees and increase the green cover. The drive was conducted to emphasise that students are the real champions for the cause of preservation of environment. Students were encouraged to look after the tree they had planted. All participants were gifted herbal plants to plant in their homes.

Indonesian Musical Concert

Green Fields School, Safdurjung Enclave, hosted an Angklung music performance by musician Wildan Qadaris in the presence of dignitaries from the Indonesian embassy.

The dignitaries present were Lestyani Yunarish, educational and cultural attaché; Anisha Sophiany, second secretary information and cultural affairs; and Alland Ferdinand, cultural and heritage presentation board of Gorontalo.

Qadaris has a passion for Bamboo musical instrumentalism. He has wide experience as a composer and organiser of Angklung music. He held the audience spellbound with his performance on the Angklung, a traditional instrument of Indonesia made from tuned bamboo sections rattled on a frame. Wildan enthralled the students and the staff. The grand finale was the Indian national anthem sung by the entire gathering and the Anklung instrument played by the students on directions given by Qadari.

