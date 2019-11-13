Central Academy holds investiture ceremony

ht-school

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:09 IST

Investiture Ceremony

“Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader. They set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role; always about the goal.” With these thoughts, Central Academy International School, Dwarka, conducted its investiture ceremony.

The event was presided over by chief guest Dr Bhupendra Manju Gupta, councillor, Raj Nagar MCD ward; the young school administrator Shivangam Vats and manager Shalini Dixit. The ceremony was held with zeal. It began the lighting of the lamp which was followed by an invocation dance and a welcome song. The dignitaries conferred badges and sashes on the elected leaders. The students’ council took a pledge to hold the school motto of patriotism and sanskaras in high esteem.

In her address principal Garima Pandey urged students to act as role models for fellow students. The event was appreciated by all present there and was conducted with earnestness and passion. The event concluded with a synergy dance performance and a leader’s song by the newly elected council members.

Say No to Plastic

The students of Sarla Chopra DAV Public School, Noida, took out a Say No to Plastic rally to create awareness among people about the plastic ban.

The students displayed banners and placards emphasising the need for a collective endeavour to eradicate the use of plastic in the city. The students spoke to vendors, customers and owners of grocery stores telling them about the harmful effects of using plastic carry-bags and packing material. They also distributed handmade paper bags among the vendors and urged them to use eco-friendly bags while selling fruits, vegetables and other items. The students took a pledge to lead a plastic-free lifestyle and make their parents and neighbours aware about the same. The school plans to organise such rallies for the students regularly in the future to lay a foundation for the changes everyone wishes to see in society.

Glorious Little Florians Emerge Triumphant

The students of Little Flowers Public Sr Sec School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara proved their mettle in a fete organised by Samanvaya Sahodaya at ASN Senior Secondary School grounds on the International Day of the Girl Child.

The theme of the event was Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. The students of Class 11 and 12, Ayushi Gola, Aanchal Arora and Nandini Bhanot participated in Walk for a Cause, a ramp walk to show the challenges faced and overcome by girls, and grabbed the first position. The stall, Creative Corner that displayed eco-friendly articles prepared by students, won the second position. The poster prepared by Manya Mishra and Laiba Ansari won the second position. In the pictorial slogan writing competition Tanishka Choudhary got third position. Such initiatives are required to promote education of girls and give them their well-deserved place in society.

Philosophy for Children meet in Delhi

Philosopher Sundar Sarukkai and yoga exponent Navtej Johar will conduct a two-day camp titled Philosophy for Children that aims to develop young and creative thinkers who will envision and create a better world.

It will be held at St Mary’s School, Sara Mathew Road, Block Madam, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-29 on November 16 and 17.

Johar will lead the children through a somatic practice that is inspired by the principles of dance and yoga. Professor Sarukkai will introduce philosophy to children by showing them how to understand their own mind, body and consciousness. They will be exposed to various activities and discussions.

Interested students from Classes 5, 6, and 7 can apply by sending an email to admin@barefootphilosphers.org or calling 919599575830.

Lighting the Largest Number Of Solar Lamps

More than 10,000 students which included students of Gyan Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar, set the world record for lighting the largest number of solar lamps together.

The Union ministry of new and renewable energy and IIT- Mumbai organised the day-long event at Indira Gandhi indoor stadium. The chief organiser, Prof. Chetan Solanki said through this activity, the students will learn to make solar lamps and also spread the message to other students. The organisers made students, instead of a celebrity, the brands ambassador for the project. The students set a Guinness World Record for lighting the largest number of solar lamps together.

Swachh Bharat Cleanliness Campaign

Adarsh World School, Sector 12, Dwarka undertook a cleanliness drive which was inspired by the Swachh Bharat Cleanliness Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the guidelines of the Union government and the CBSE, the students and their mentors cleaned the grounds, lawns and surroundings. Students were given tips to keep their surroundings and school clean. The students picked wrappers which were scattered on the ground and threw them in dustbins provided. The teachers were an essential part of this drive and helped in preparing posters. Photographs of the activity were uploaded on the school’s Facebook page to spread awareness among people.

Special Assembly

Members of the German Society of Ryan International School, Noida, organised a special assembly on the culture of Germany. Classes 6 to 10 hosted the event.

There was a special dance on popular electronic music to imbibe the festive spirit of the Germans. The students were informed of the Oktober Fest first in German and then translated into English. A feast was organised in the auditorium in a traditional manner, which included the Schwarzwald Kuchen or Black forest cake, (a specialty of Germany), popcorn, salsa dip, nachos, cookies, chocolate croissant. Members of the German Society took part in activities such as tongue twisters, puzzles, crosswords and vocabulary quizzes.

The principal of Ryan International School, Noida, Sumita Mukherjee appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to keep up the good work that promotes international exchange and learning of other cultures besides our own.