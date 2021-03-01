Civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pre-primary to Class 6 admissions for its 10 newly opened CBSE schools across the city.

“Admissions will be open until March 17. Similarly, the two new schools started under the CBSE and ICSE boards last year, will admit students in junior KG this year,” said an official from the state education department.

Parents can apply either online on the BMC’s official portal or offline through the schools. The civic body has set up help desks at each school to help parents with the application process. In case the number of applicants exceeds the number of seats, the BMC will draw a lottery for allotting the seats.

In 2020, the civic body had started a CBSE school in Poonam Nagar Jogeshwari and an ICSE school in Mahim’s Woolen Mill municipal school. To attract more students to BMC schools, it has now opened two schools in P north ward (Malad) and one each in G North (Dadar), F North (Matunga- Sion), K west (Andheri-Jogeshwari), L (Sakinaka, Chandivali), N (Ghatkopar), M East (Chembur), S (Vikhroli) and T(Mulund). The schools will begin classes for Junior KG to Class 6 in the first year and then go for gradual progression. Students will be given free education in these schools.

Sainath Durge, a member of BMC’s education committee said that the schools have been getting a good response. “Many parents want good schools in English medium but cannot afford the high fees charged by private schools. The initiative would help give quality education to children from the low -income groups,” he added.

In 2020-21, there were nearly 7 applications for every seat at the newly opened CBSE School at Poonam Nagar municipal school run by the BMC in Jogeshwari east. The civic body’s first ICSE affiliated school- the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Mahim, received 343 applications for 320 seats.