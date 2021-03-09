Delhi school events: CSKM Public school conducts investiture function

CSKM Public School, Chattarpur, organised the investiture ceremony in its JKJC Hall for the current academic session with great enthusiasm and dignity.

The event was presided over by school principal Dr. Shakuntla S Jaiman and Sunil Mansingh, the school captain of the institution’s very first batch (1986-87). Mansingh was also the guest speaker for the ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp of wisdom amidst a positive ambience . It was followed by the Saraswati Vandana by the school choir, which signifies removal of darkness.

The incessant mounting of the flames symbolises virtue and holiness.

It was really a proud moment for all to witness the children being invested with great responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as leaders.

School boys captain Atul Kumar and girls captain Arpita Bhagat along with other appointees stood tall while holding the flags of CSKM, aspiring to bring in many more laurels to the institution.

Donning the mantle of accountability, the office-bearers also pledged to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities.

Mansingh shared his experiences with the students and explained to them how CSKM helped him shape his future and turn out to be a leader. He encouraged the students to always walk on the correct path and be the change. The elected leaders were conferred with badges by the principal and Mansingh.

The students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem. The guest speaker congratulated the new appointees and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

Exhorting them to uphold the values, Mansingh also reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers and struggles help one to achieve heights.

The school principal also appreciated and congratulated the newly appointed leaders.

She advised them to be role models and extended a supporting hand to the students’ council for the smooth running of the school. The function concluded with the rendition of the school song and the national anthem. The programme was a great success.

The investiture ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school consigns in the newly invested office-bearers.

The school firmly believes that the child-centric approach will help the students evolve as responsible citizens.

Sowmya of Suraj School shines in roller skating championships

Sowmya Saxena, a student of Class 5 of Suraj School, Sector 56, Gurugram, and her team made their institution proud by securing the first position in the 34th Haryana State Roller Skating Championships, inline hockey cadet groups held in Panchukla.

Sowmya made waves when she won the gold medal in the state-level event and got selected for the national-level competition. This rich haul of medals hasn’t come in an easy manner. To boost her stamina, Sowmya follows a rigorous regimen of fitness, exercises and skating practice for one to two hours every day under the supervision of her coaches of the academy.

Sowmya has been playing skates since 2018 and had participated in ice speed skating in the 6-8 age group and secured the second position. Following Sowmya’s footsteps, her brother Utkarsh Saxena from the same school also plays inline hockey and Inline speed.

Last year, Sowmya won the gold medal in district-level championship. The school’s shining star was unstoppable even during the Covid-19 lockdown period as well. She posted several videos of skating tips for the budding skaters. Apart from skating, Sowmya has keen interest in dancing, cycling and cooking. The school is elated to see the success of its pupil and wish her all the best.

DPS, GBN, Excels in environment task

Delhi Public School (DPS), Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been selected at the state level for its report submitted on the theme of biodiversity and sustainability under the Earthian-Paryavaran Mitra Programme. Centre for Environment Education in collaboration with Wipro Foundation has been implementing the Earthian-Paryavaran Mitra Programme since 2013. School’s Grade 8 students Vishal Yalavarthi, Shabd Raizada, Aditya Agarwal, Kushagra Karunya and Divij Chawla collectively worked on this programme. Their observations were submitted in the form of videos, research papers and presentations in November. Their efforts have brought laurels to their school. Big congratulations to budding scientists!