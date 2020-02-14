Delhi school events: New Era Public holds honours ceremony

ht-school

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:42 IST

Honours Ceremony

The Class 12 Honours Ceremony was held at the Saraswati auditorium of New Era Public School, Mayapuri. The ceremony, a tradition at New Era Public School, is organised every year to bid adieu to the outgoing Class 12 batch and honour their achievements in academics and co-curricular fields.

The chief guest was former Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lt General Ajay Kumar Singh PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (retd). Parents also graced the occasion. Principal Vandana Chawla welcomed the chief guest and personally read out citations of each Class 12 student. General Singh presented proficiency certificates to the students. The prestigious Valedictorian of the Year and Rachit Jain Award were also announced. Ananya Aneja, the outgoing head girl, was declared the Valedictorian of the Year for her consistent performance. Rishabh Vashist won the Rachit Jain Award for excelling in academics as well as co-curricular activities. In his address, General Singh highlighted the role played by the Indian Army in protecting the country and ensuring peace. He encouraged the students to follow their dreams and be willing to take risks. His speech mixed with personal anecdotes inspired the students. Vandana Chawla thanked General Singh. She encouraged students to work hard in life and follow their passion with conviction. She emphasised on the role played by teachers in shaping society and expressed her desire to see students take up the noble profession. The candle lighting ceremony, a symbolic gesture of passing on the baton of responsibilities by the outgoing student council to the new student council, concluded the event.

Farewell Party

Guru Nanak Public School, Punjabi Bagh, hosted a farewell party for the Class 12 batch.

The event began with Sehaj Paath, seeking blessings from Akalpurakh Waheguru for success in board examination and life.

This was followed by dance performances by students from Class 11 in honour of their seniors. Class 12 students shared some nostalgic moments. Students of the Year were announced for each section of Class 12: 12 A-Ramandeep Kaur, 12 B-Manjot Kaur, 12 C-Parneet Singh and 2D-Garima.

Chairman S Gurinder Pal Singh, manager S Kuldeep Singh Lyallpuri, and finance secretary S Gurvinder Singh Sabharwal shared some nuggets of wisdom and urged students to pursue their goals with determination. Finally, principal Reema Punj delivered an inspiring speech.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar

It is matter of pride that Raghav Puri, a Class 12 student of DPS, Dwarka, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind and was also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was awarded in the field of innovation for his project ‘Recovering History’. He has made technological interventions through the project which uses Artificial Intelligence to reconstruct broken parts of artefacts and manuscripts for better study of history and culture. He represented India with this project at the International Science and Engineering Fair held in Arizona. This is the world’s biggest science fair with participants from more than 70 countries. This project was also a finalist at the Genius Olympiad 2019 and at IEEE Youth Endeavours for Social Innovation using Sustainable Technology 2019.

Sunita Tanwar, principal, DPS Dwarka in her message said, “We are extremely proud that at a very young age Raghav Puri has such great achievement to his credit. Students of DPS Dwarka have indeed carved an enviable place for themselves.”

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others. Chirag Falor, a student of Class 12E, Pragati Public School, Dwarka received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. It is a matter of pride for Chirag to receive the India’s highest civilian honour for children under 18. The award was given to him in the presence of the minister of state for women and child development in the scholastic category for achievements in academics. The award included Rs 1 lakh in cash, a gold medal, a tablet and a commendation certificate. He was blessed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pradhan Mantri House. After meeting him, Modi tweeted about Chirag, “Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions. He represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics.” Principal Geeta Kapur lauded the efforts of Chirag. She was proud of his achievements. She believes that Chirag is an inspiration for many.

Annual Spanish Fiesta

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised its Annual Spanish Fiesta. The school was abuzz with excitement when students participated in activities related to Spanish culture. The students made PowerPoint presentations highlighting some key aspects of Spain. The presentations showcased everything from Spain’s national sport soccer to its popular dance form Flamenco. The presentations enlightened all about the historical monuments of Spain and their significance. Students were at their creative best in making Eurocards, postal stamps and travel itineraries. The life and work of acclaimed Spanish writers such as Miguel De Cervantes were depicted. Class 7 students took part in a collage making and designing food menu activity. The students created greeting cards and posters on Spanish festivals. The highlight of the event was the musical performance by students of the Spanish language. Spanish music and songs transported everyone present to Spain. Students also got to savour Spanish delicacies such as Chocolate Churros, Tarta and Gazpacho. Some of the best works of the students were displayed for everyone to appreciate. The event became more enriching when students were enlightened about the importance of learning a foreign language by alumna Samriddhi Vashishth who is pursuing Masters in Spanish from Delhi University. Principal Surabhi Dua lauded the efforts of the students. It was an unforgettable and enjoyable experience for all.

FIT India Campaign

Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, took part in the FIT India Campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make physical fitness a way of life.

The school observed a FIT India Week in which students participated in fitness related activities. The FIT India Week began with yoga sessions for students and teachers. Principal Heemal Handoo Bhat, who is a sports enthusiast herself, enlightened students about how to stay fit mentally and physically. She urged them to have healthy eating and sleeping patterns. Some creative activities and competitions were also conducted. One of the biggest attractions was traditional games such as marbles, pithu gram and kite flying. The students also took part in a cross country race in neighbourng areas. Hansraj Model School hoped that now students and staff would spend more time in physical activities and less in front of computer and mobile screens.

Founder’s Day

Ramjas Public School (Day Boarding) celebrated Founder’s Day on the 160th birth anniversary of Rai Kendarnath, the founder of the Ramjas institutions.

The programme began with a special assembly. Principal Sarika Arora garlanded the portrait of Rai Kendarnath. In her address, she recounted the tremendous contribution made by him to the field of education and social welfare. A song performed by the school choir group to pay homage to this luminary was a highlight of the assembly.

4th Inter School Basketball Tournament

MBS International School, Dwarka, organised its fourth Inter-School Basketball Tournament in which students from 10 schools participated.

The tournament began with the lighting of lamp by chief guest Amit Saini. There were a lot of spectators cheering for their teams and it was exciting to watch teams compete against each other. The atmosphere was electric with the cheers of the students and the enthusiasm of participants. Good sportsmanship was seen during the 3-day tournament. The final match was played between Bal Bharati Public School and Venkateshwar International School. Bal Bharati Public School clinched the first place, followed by Venkateshwar International School, Sri Venkateshwar International School and MBS International School respectively. Esteemed guests Dr Bharat Jha, Ravi Jain and Santosh gave away trophies, medals and certificates. The event at MBS International School highlighted that participation and sportsmanship are more important than winning or losing.

Teachers Cricket Championship

Director Yash Tyagi, principal Dr Ragini Kaul and teachers took part in a Teachers Cricket Championship at St Froebel Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar. The event inspired the students.

Ram Yadav, PGT Physical Education bagged the best bowler award. Amit Kumar Bharadwaj won the best bowler and best batsman award. Jasmeet Kaur bagged best female bowler award. Bubbling with enthusiasm, the principal and the teachers validated the fact that Khel Raha Hai Froebel, Khil Raha Hai Froebel.