DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

The management of DG Khetan International School, Malad decided to conduct its most-awaited annual event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and encourage students to showcase their talents, while also maintaining social distance. Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page for students from Class 1 to 7, on February 12 and 13. The theme of the event was “Gratitude”, to show appreciation towards all the people who stood by us in the tough times.

Teachers, parents and students put in great efforts to organise this event. The annual report was presented, which highlighted the school’s achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Students showcased their talents in the cultural program, by putting up dance performances, art activities, sports drill, and singing performances.

Overall, the celebration was a grand success and concluded on a happy note, encouraging the students to establish further milestones in their journeys towards success. The Annual Day event was widely appreciated and applauded by students, attending parents and guests.