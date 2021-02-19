Home / Ht School / DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.

The management of DG Khetan International School, Malad decided to conduct its most-awaited annual event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and encourage students to showcase their talents, while also maintaining social distance. Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page for students from Class 1 to 7, on February 12 and 13. The theme of the event was “Gratitude”, to show appreciation towards all the people who stood by us in the tough times.

Teachers, parents and students put in great efforts to organise this event. The annual report was presented, which highlighted the school’s achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Students showcased their talents in the cultural program, by putting up dance performances, art activities, sports drill, and singing performances.

Overall, the celebration was a grand success and concluded on a happy note, encouraging the students to establish further milestones in their journeys towards success. The Annual Day event was widely appreciated and applauded by students, attending parents and guests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai school mumbai school event
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP