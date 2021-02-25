Mumbai school events: Santacruz school flexes tech skills for Annual Day

Talent O’ Lic — a term coined by Lilavatibai Podar High School’s principal Sheila Alexander seems quite avant-garde at first glance. This term holds a wealth of meaning for all the stakeholders of the Santacruz institution.

When the school’s corridors lay bereft of the heart-warming cacophony created by the students practising for the Annual Day, the school left no stone unturned to ensure that they received the same enriching experience via a virtual platform.

With a well-established reputation for bringing famed classic musicals alive on stage, and with a fabulous team of teachers and tech innovators working with her, Alexander undertook the mammoth task of producing five plays that enthralled the audience.

Portraying the cleverness and adaptability of a young mouse when faced by his adversaries and showcasing the delights of Willy Wonka’s chocolates and confectioneries by primary students is no mean feat, but the school managed it with aplomb. Experimenting with various apps and tools to achieve the requisite effects on screen made the experience a unique one.

The middle school brought three enchanting stories to life as Class 6 celebrated Christmas in February with the story of a mean Grinch who abhorred the season, while Class 7 decided that conforming to societal expectations was unnecessary and acceptance is truly the order of the day.

Class 8 delved into the world of Jimmy Valentine, a notorious bank thief, who proved that a person can change with circumstances and that no situation in life is permanent. Valuable lessons taught through an engaging storyline interspersed with melodious tunes made this an extremely pleasurable viewing experience.

Rendering raw footage into the visual spectacle portrayed on screen took numerous hours of tech expertise, something which Lilavatibai Podar vouches its faculty possesses in spades.

“We strive to give our students a learning experience that prepares them for life on a global platform and ensures that they have every skill they need at their disposal,” said principal Sheila Alexander.

New Horizon Scholars School, Thane

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the bravest, most progressive and sensible rulers of India. The founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was known for his master strategies. To commemorate this brave Maratha warrior, the students of New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, virtually presented mesmerising performances and celebrated the 391st birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. The students pledged to follow the teachings of Shivaji Maharaj, to stand up to challenges bravely and overcome the odds diligently.