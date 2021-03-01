Home / Ht School / Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly
ht school

Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly

The students contributed food items which was collected while taking all Covid-19 precautions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The students contributed food items like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc.

The members of NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road’s, Jal House, recently conducted the My Social Responsibility (MSR) activity.

The members donated essentials like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc. to Dr Uday Modi, who provides daily meals to senior citizens who are neglected by their families.

Modi, an Ayurvedic doctor, distributes tiffins to the impoverished elderly through his Shravan Tiffin Seva service.

The students contributed food items which was collected while taking all Covid-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, gloves and sanitisation. The collection was taken for distribution by teachers Payal Saini, Vandana Ramavat, Binita Choudhary and Seema Sayed; and three students — Angel D’Souza, Mehek Agarwal and Tanishka Mehta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai school mumbai school event
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP