Oration contest held at Cambridge School

ht-school

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:38 IST

29th AC Deb Memorial Inter-School Oration Contest

Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, organised the 29th AC Deb Memorial Inter-School Oration Contest to encourage public speaking skills in youngsters.

New Era Public School bagged the Overall Winners Rolling Trophy. In the senior category, Niranjan A Raja of Cambridge School Srinivaspuri, Jatan Kalra of Prudence School Ashok Vihar, and Anika Bahuguna of Prudence School Dwarka bagged the first, second and third positions respectively. Atulya Bhaskar, New Era Public School and Nav Kiran Kaur of Birla Vidya Niketan were awarded consolation prizes.

The first, second, and third positions in the junior category were secured by Kashish Malhotra, New Era Public School, Pratham Bansal, Cambridge School Srinivaspuri, and Suhana Sharma, Delhi Public School Noida respectively.

A consolation prize in the junior category was awarded to Sarah Bhagat, Prudence School Ashok Vihar. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp along with a rendition of a shloka dedicated to the Guru who shapes our lives. Principal Aparna Seebaluck welcomed the guests and the young orators from 24 schools of Delhi/NCR. The participants expressed their views on topics ranging from “Sing the song that only you can sing”, “The poetry of the earth is never dead” and “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity” in the senior category. The topics for the junior category were “To the disrupters go the spoils”, “The modern human lives in a cesspool of man-made electromagnetic radiation” and “A solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.”

Chief guest Dr Raj Kumar, head of the department of English, Delhi University applauded the efforts of each participant and encouraged them to hone their oratory skills. Garima Yadav, lecturer Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University acknowledged the achievements of the orators as the special guest. The event was judged by Amita Malhotra, senior English educator, Deepali Jain, founder of Aspirationzzunlimited, and Sachin Narayanan, assistant professor, Dyal Singh College, Delhi University. He shared some tips on public speaking with the children. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by vice principal TSL Narayanan.

Khilona Theatre Group

Tagore International School, East of Kailash, hosted stage performances by the Khilona Theatre Group to expose students to the theatre masterpieces of the world. In this theatre group adults perform for children.

The group staged the musical play, The Clown’s Cry for the Moon inspired by the tales, The Wizard of Oz and Monkey and the Crocodile, tracing the themes of friendship and altruism. They also performed The Golden Fish, a play based on a fairy tale in verse, The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish by Alexander Pushkin. Directed by the famous theatre personality, Vinod Kumar Sharma, the plays were an amalgamation of humour, dance and rhythm that conveyed messages in a fun-filled way. The students took part in it enthusiastically. The show was a success as it motivated the students to have a high sense of values.

Informative and Interactive Session

Children with special needs of the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park, interacted with about 100 students of Army College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The interactive session at the Army College of Medical Sciences was held in the presence of doctors, other staff, headmaster Amresh Chandra and special educator, special wing, Vibha.

It was an initiative to bridge the gap in the MBBS syllabus with relation to the disabled and their needs. The students were sensitised about disability and its traits, their needs, early screening and intervention and also different practices used to overcome intellectual disabilities. The children with special needs also interacted with MBBS students. They discussed movies, songs, books, cartoon characters, sportspersons and their teachers. The special children also showed their skills like singing, memory retention and gaming. At the end the medical students discussed their observations about children with special needs. All the students enjoyed this educational visit.

Felicitation Ceremony

Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave organised a ceremony to felicitate achievers in academics and co-curricular fields.

The occasion was graced by Rajesh Malik, special CP/GA, Ruma Malik, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, joint CP southern range and Ingit Pratap Singh, additional DCP-I, south west district. A Bihu dance performed by students was a feast for the eyes. In her address, principal Ruby Malhotra stressed on recognising excellence not only in academics but also in co-curricular activities and the need to develop basic life skills in children. The CBSE Class 10 toppers bagging the first, second and third positions were awarded a cash prize of 2,500, 1,500 and 1,000 respectively. The stream toppers of Class 12 received cash prize of 5,000 each. Meritorious students from Classes 6 to 9 and 11 were awarded with a badge of honour, trophy and certificate each. Student of the year Poornima Manchanda was felicitated with a cash prize of 10,000. The words of the guest inspired the students.

Papier mache workshop

CSKM Public School, Chhattarpur, organised a papier mache workshop.

The mentors for the workshop were Jyoti Karan and her associate. They taught the students an eco-friendly ancient craft of Bihar known as papier mache. The craft objects were made by mixing paper pulp from old newspapers and waste paper with multani mitti, methi powder and adhesive made from water and wheat flour. After creating the mould of the object, more pulp was added to give the right shape and in a moist state the object was polished and dried. When completely dry, the objects were coloured with flowers and poster colours. Students took a keen interest in the activity. Principal Dr S S Jaiman appreciated the efforts of students and teachers. The students used motifs to decorate toys and the dolls in the Madhubani style of painting. Overall it was an interesting and creative activity and a great learning experience.

Plantation Campaign

New Green Fields School, Alaknanda, took part in a plantation campaign at the Jahanpanah City Forest. It was conducted by Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA, GK Assembly on behalf of the Delhi government.

Trees play an important role in the ecosystem by maintaining the ecological balance. Bhardwaj stressed on the need to grow more trees to increase the green cover of the Earth and improve the environment. The drive highlighted that students are important for environment conservation. Students were encouraged to adopt the tree they had planted and look after it in future also. All participants were gifted herbal plants to plant in their homes.

State Level Tennis Championship

The students of Ajanta Public School, Sec-31, Gurugram defeated Amity International School, Sec-46 in the under-19 boys category of a district tennis championship. The winning students were Mohit Janghu, Vishal Yadav, Yaksh Thakran and Aryan Gaur of Class 12. The event was organised by Bliss Tennis Academy, Sec-62, Gurugram. They will now play the state level tennis championship. Principal Vaibhav Kapoor congratulated the boys on their victory and wished them luck for the state level event.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:38 IST