Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
Punjab school events: GGNPS organises declamation contest

Students of 20 CBSE schools across Ludhiana participated in the contest.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School (GGNPS), Rose Garden, organised an inter–school declamation competition in English and Punjabi on Tuesday.

As many as 40 students from 20 CBSE schools of Ludhiana participated in the contest. In the English language, Anushka Mehta of KVM School, Civil Lines, bagged the first prize. In Punjabi language, Preet Inder Singh Bhalla of KVM School, Civil Lines, clinched the first prize. KVM School, Civil Lines, bagged the winners’ trophy while BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, clinched the runners-up trophy.

Chief guest Manjit Singh Chhabra, director, GGNIMT, gave away prizes to the winners.

Nankana Sahib Public School, Ludhiana

Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, organised the 43rd annual athletics meet for the senior wing on Tuesday. Sehajpal Singh, principal, Guru Nanak Polytechnic College, was the chief guest.

Surinder Kaur, and Vishavparatap Singh were declared the best athletes in the in the U-19 girls’ and boys’ categories. Arshpreet Kaur and Armandeep Singh were declared best athletes in the U-14 girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

A virtual inter- class poem recitation competition was organised at AKSIPS-45 Smart School.

The students of Class 4 participated in the competition. They came up with different poems on the themes: Patriotism, nature and values.

The objective was to hone students’ English language skills and improve their ability to express themselves.

Director principal Jasmine Kalra appreciated the performance of the participants.

Millennium World School, Ludhiana

A waste management workshop was held at Millennium World School on Monday. Resource person Jasleen Kaur, JCI Ludhiana Genesis, demonstrated the process of home composting of kitchen waste using terracotta pots. Principal Gurpreet Kaur motivated the children to take up home composting and said that it the only way in which we can return favours to mother Earth.

