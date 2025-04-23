Actor Mugdha Godse on her first visit to Ram Temple: The vibe in Ayodhya just blows you away

For actor Mugdha Veira Godse, her recent trip to Uttar Pradesh will be etched in her memory for a long time. Actor Mugdha Veira Godse

“I couldn’t visit the consecration of the Ram Temple last year and it so happened that I also missed joining the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Missing these events lingered with me; it made me emotional whenever someone mentioned being there. And, as it’s said, when you desperately want something, the universe plans it for you,” says Mugdha on her visit to the state.

The actor adds that she didn’t have to plan much, as things just fell into place on their own. “I got projects that took me to Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. I was like, ‘Wow, this is magical;’ Itna ghumne ke baad it feels main yahin ki hoon.”

Mugdha terms her first visit to the Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, as a catharsis. “It’s something else, the connection you feel is magical. Even though there is heavy construction work ongoing, the spiritual vibe the place exudes just blows you away.”

On the work front, Mugdha was in Uttar Pradesh shooting for an OTT series. “Work is in full swing; in fact, good work is happening, be it films, web series, or my shows featuring my song Krsna Vandana, the 108 names and qualities of Lord Krishna that I released last year. Though my troupe and I have already reached a small milestone of ten concerts, performing both in the country and taking it to Toronto (Canada). I am still looking forward to performing it at Krishna’s birthplace Mathura. I feel that will happen soon too.”