After Ed Sheeran-Diljit Dosanjh, Dua's SRK mashup, Coldplay is all set to collab with this Indian singer; read

After Ed Sheeran-Diljit Dosanjh’s epic stage collaboration and Dua Lipa’s Bollywood-inspired mash-up, Coldplay is now set to take things to the next level with an exciting collaboration with Indian singer Jasleen Royal. Diljit and Ed Sheeran sparked a social media frenzy in March when they teamed up on stage in Mumbai this Match, delivering an unforgettable performance. The artists sang a rendition of the Punjabi artist’s hit track Lover in Punjabi, a duet that was one for the books. Diljit returned the favour in Paris this September where they performed a thrilling combination of both their hit songs — Shape of You x Naina. Coldplay is all set to collab with Jasleen Royal

More recently, popstar Dua Lipa turned heads during her Mumbai concert by performing a fan-made mash-up of her hit song Levitating with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan track Woh Ladki Jo from the 1999 film Baadshah. This Bollywood-inspired moment delighted the audience, with the crowd cheering and hooting as Dua honoured Indian music culture in her own unique way.

Now, it’s Coldplay’s turn to make waves in India. Jasleen Royal, the acclaimed singer behind hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Ranjha, has been announced as a special guest for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. Jasleen will perform alongside the British rock band at their shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January 2025, further solidifying the trend of global artists collaborating with Indian talent. In a statement, Jasleen expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled and honoured to be sharing the stage with Coldplay. Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to perform for our incredible fans in India.” She also posted this announcement on social media, captioning it, “Dreams do come true and It’s definitely going to be a sky full of stars!! ✨️😇♥️Feeling dizzy announcing this. Special guest at Coldplay India Tour.”

This collaboration comes as part of Coldplay’s India leg of their Music of the Spheres tour, where they will perform in front of thousands of fans at venues like the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jasleen's performance with Coldplay will be a highlight of the tour, and fans are eagerly anticipating her stage presence alongside the iconic band.

These collaborations, from Diljit and Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa’s Bollywood mash-up, and now Coldplay’s partnership with Jasleen Royal, highlight the growing influence of Indian artists on the global stage.