Babil Khan makes first appearance 5 months after his viral breakdown video

During his public appearance today, Babil greeted paparazzi warmly and posed for photos but appeared more subdued than his usual self.

Five months after his emotional breakdown video went viral on social media, Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, made his first public appearance. In the video, Babil expressed his frustration with Bollywood, calling it "fake and fu*ked" while also criticizing several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

This incident wasn't the only recent controversy surrounding Babil; he also parted ways with director Sai Rajesh, with whom he was working on a project. In a joint statement, Babil mentioned that "unforeseen circumstances" led to their decision to go their separate ways, adding that he hopes to collaborate with Sai again in the future.

Speaking about the viral video, Babil had deleted his Instagram handle after the fiasco, but later returned to social media, where he issued a clarification. "The video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Arijit Singh," Babil said in his statement.

In another video, actor Shakti Kapoor was spotted at the airport and failed to recognise Babil Khan, and was seen asking the paps, “Kaun hai yeh?”