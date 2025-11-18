Bariatric surgery: India’s answer to obesity

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) first recognised obesity as a disease in 1998, shattering the long-held belief that it was merely a cosmetic concern. Dr Vitish Singla, Consultant, Department of Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali (Photo: HTCS)

Today, obesity is known to increase the risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, cardiovascular disease, obstructive sleep apnea, joint problems, and at least 13 types of cancer.

INDIA’S GROWING NUMBERS The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–21) reported an alarming statistic of obesity in the Indian population. According to the survey, 23% of women and 22.1% of men are overweight as per the BMI criterion. Alarmingly, obesity is also on the rise among adolescents. Between 2005 and 2010, the proportion of overweight or obese Indian adolescents climbed from 16.3% to 19.3%, the second-highest rate in the world.

With India being the “diabetes capital of the world”, unchecked obesity threatens to deepen the crisis. From 77 million in 2019 individuals with diabetes, it is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045.

BARIATRIC SURGERY IS BEYOND WEIGHT LOSS Bariatric surgery remains the most effective long-term treatment for morbid obesity.

It offers durable weight loss and remission of associated conditions. Studies show that 60–80% of patients undergoing bariatric surgery achieve resolution of Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia. Patients typically lose the most weight 1-2 years after bariatric surgery and see substantial weight improvements in obesity-related conditions.

Patients may lose as much as 60% of excess weight six months after surgery, and 77% of excess weight as early as 12 months after surgery. On average, five years after surgery, patients maintain 50% of their excess weight loss dramatically improving quality of life and reducing cancer risk.

SAFE AND MINIMALLY INVASIVE Contrary to popular fears, bariatric surgery is not about “fat removal.” Instead, it involves reducing the stomach size with or without bypassing a portion of the small intestine by using laparoscopic or robotic methods. The recovery is rapid, with patients walking within hours of surgery and often discharged by the second day. Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery stands out by providing greater precision, fewer complications, and faster recovery by transforming the way patients now consider surgical options for obesity.

The stability of the robotic system minimises human error, delivering greater accuracy and more consistent surgical outcomes.

LIMITATIONS OF DRUG THERAPY While new weight-loss medications have been introduced, they work only as long as treatment continues.

Once stopped, patients often regain the lost weight. Reports of side effects, including pancreatitis and vision problems, raise further concerns.

