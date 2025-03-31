Chaitra Navratri 2025: Things NOT to buy during the 9-day holy stretch

While faith and how you pay your obeisance to God is a deeply personal trajectory, there are some thumb rules that most prefer to abide by, especially when undertaking a significant period of commitment to prayer and reflection. The 9-day holy stretch of Chaitra Navratri, which commenced yesterday, represents one such period. Now while the following week presents itself as a beautiful opportunity for families to come together in prayer, fasting and meditation, many also prefer keeping in mind certain restrictions which are to be adhered to. Things NOT to buy during the holy Chaitra Navratri stretch

When it comes to food for instance, following a satvik diet is pretty basic ritual adherence. That being said, one must try their best to avoid either buying, making or consuming non-vegetarian foods. As a matter of fact this applies to any and all food items with tamsic qualities to it. Eggs, chicken, meats of other kind and alcohol are of course on this exclusionary list. But what also makes the cut are indulgent preparations like decadent sweets for instance. The focus here, is to adhere to simplicity and keep the mind, body and soul away from heaviness of any kind — this applies to feeling both physically and emotionally weighed down.

Now moving onto items that you must avoid buying during this time — electronics and appliances of any kind are an absolute no-go. The logic here, is the same as that with avoiding decadent kitchen preparations. Buying something expensive during this time is essentially seen as partaking in indulgence, which goes against what the rituals surrounding this period of religiosity stand to signify.

The final detail to keep in mind, is avoiding buying or wearing anything black. The belief surrounding this restriction is that the colour may attract heavy energies, defeating the purpose of partaking in the customs and rituals. Lighter and brighter colours like yellow, orange and red are suggested instead.

We wish you all a blessed Chaitra Navratri!