Chand Mera Dil to Main Vaapas Aaunga: From playlist to posters, 2026 movie titles which remind us of song lyrics

2026 is going to be an exciting year with several interesting film releases. In the list are some movie titles which reminded the internet of iconic song lyrics, making their way from the playlist to film posters, giving us a good hit of nostalgia. Here’s a dekko:

Chand Mera Dil (22nd May)

Chand Mera Dil and Main Vaapas Aaunga are two big releases this year

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Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s upcoming film Chand Mera Dil is all set to arrive in theatres on May 22. When the romantic drama was first announced, it raised intrigue due to the fresh onscreen lead pair. But the movie title also reminded the internet of Mohammed Rafi’s iconic romantic track of the same name, from Rishi Kapoor’s 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (22nd May)

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{{^usCountry}} Filmmaker Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main was initially announced in 2024. In February this year, the director announced that the romantic drama starring newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Aakankshaa Sharma is set to release in theatres on May 22, clashing with Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil. Much before Milap announced his film, we heard the words “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), where Kartik Aaryan dedicated the song of the same name to his onscreen BFF Sunny Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filmmaker Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main was initially announced in 2024. In February this year, the director announced that the romantic drama starring newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Aakankshaa Sharma is set to release in theatres on May 22, clashing with Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil. Much before Milap announced his film, we heard the words “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), where Kartik Aaryan dedicated the song of the same name to his onscreen BFF Sunny Singh {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (12th June) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (12th June) {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Varun Dhawan has reunited with his filmmaker father David Dhawan and is all set to return to our screens with yet another romantic comedy. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the upcoming masala entertainer is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, seemingly inspired by the hook of Ishq Sona Hai from Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s cult classic film Biwi No 1 (1999)

Main Vaapas Aaunga (12th June)

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Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah follows a Partition era romance. The title draws inspiration from a deep sense of longing, much like the lyrics of the song Sandese Aate Hain from Border (1997), where soldiers found hope of returning home as they sang, “Main vaapas aaunga, main vaapas aaunga”

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Which of these films are you most excited for

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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