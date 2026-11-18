With Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) landing on consoles on November 19, open-world gaming is having a moment. What if you could skip Vice City and take a virtual joyride through the City Beautiful instead? Imagine jogging past Sukhna Lake, stepping into the Sector-17 Underpass and making a pit stop at Panjab University, all inside a GTA-style world. A screen grab of Sukhna Lake in the GTA-inspired game developed by Chandigarh-based Yash Grover (HT)

That is exactly what Yash Grover, a 24-year-old developer from the city, is building. His experimental project, GTA Chandigarh, turns familiar corners of the city into a playable virtual playground.

“Our initiative is to bring Chandigarh to life through an open-world gaming experience. The idea is to recreate well-known locations across the city as an interactive experience, allowing people to explore Chandigarh in a completely new way,” he says.