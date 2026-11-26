As the 26/11 Taj hotel attacks in Mumbai clock in 18 years today, here’s recalling the films and shows that encapsulated the story of bravery and courage of the unsung heroes during the dreaded attack

Major (2022)- Sandeep Unnikrishnan

18 years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

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The 2022 biographical drama Major, starring Adivi Sesh as NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, told the story of the celebrated officer who lost his life during the attack while trying to save the guests at the Taj Hotel. It traced the life of Unnikrishnan from a young age to his rise through the ranks in the Indian Army. Major encapsulated the heartbreaking bravery of the officer as he put the safety of others over his while fighting the terrorists head on.

Prahaar (2026)- Ujjwal Nikam

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Some battles during 26/11 were fought even after the attack, and one of those were fought by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story recounts Nikam’s role in legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay blasts and 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was appointed to represent India and prosecute terrorist Ajmal Kasab during his trial, and the film traces how he made sure that the nation and the people who sacrificed their lives during the attack, get the justice they deserve.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (2026)- Nurses at Cama Hospital

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recounted the ravaging events of the 26/11 attacks and how the nurses at the Cama Hospital emerged the unexpected heroes of the night as they helped over 400 patients who turned up at the hospital amid the chaos, pain and darkness of the catastrophe. The film is said to be inspired by lives of many health workers, including nurse Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the attack. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)- Doctors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recounted the ravaging events of the 26/11 attacks and how the nurses at the Cama Hospital emerged the unexpected heroes of the night as they helped over 400 patients who turned up at the hospital amid the chaos, pain and darkness of the catastrophe. The film is said to be inspired by lives of many health workers, including nurse Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the attack. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)- Doctors {{/usCountry}}

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The web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, released in 2021, followed the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the fateful night of 26 November 2008. While the hospital name was changed, it is said to have been inspired by the challenges the healthcare workers faced at the Cama Hospital during the attack. It starred Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Hotel Mumbai (2018): Staff at the Taj Hotel

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The Anthony Maras directed film Hotel Mumbai depicted how the staff at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel risked everything to keep their guests safe while waiting for help to arrive as terrorists started ruthlessly killing people. The Indian-Australian-American co-production is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai. It starred Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The Attack of 26/11: Rakesh Maria

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and based on the book Kasab: The Face of 26/11 by Rommel Rodrigues, The Attack of 26/11 shows Rakesh Maria, the Joint Commissioner of Police, played by actor Nana Patekar, recount the execution of the attacks, the police response, and the interrogation of the sole surviving perpetrator, Ajmal Kasab. It depicted how the terrorists infiltrated the Indian land and went on to terrorise the city before eventually being defeated.